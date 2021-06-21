Discover how to be “employee centered” through “analysis”

LETTER SIZE

Find out all about data analytics applied to HR in a webinar hosted by Leadership Management School (LMS) and RRHHDigital next Thursday. We will have great People Analytics experts like Ana Valera (PDA International and LMS), Marta Prez (LMS) and we will discover the success story of Telefnica with the help of Luis Gonzlez Quero and Pilar Ortega. Click here to register for the webinar.



In a world so digitized and, on the other hand, so humanized, being able to measure the actions we take is essential to continue to optimize work and strive for the greatest commercial success. And this also goes for HR management, a world in which data analytics, known in the industry as People Analytics, has entered full force and has become one of the megatrends in management and reporting. talent management in this search for increased productivity.

To find out how to use data successfully and, above all, keep employees at the center of our management, don’t miss the webinar ‘HR Analytics & Learning Analytics: how to be’ central employee ‘through data’. A digital meeting organized by Leadership Management School (LMS and RRHHDigital which will take place next Thursday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In the webinar, we will have leading experts in the field of people analytics, such as Ana Valera, head of human resources analytics at PDA International and director of the online people analytics program at LMS; Luis Gonzlez Quero – EEx Tribe & People Business Partner of Telefnica; Pilar Ortega San Martn – People MyGrowth – Tribe from the experience of Telefnica employees; and Marta Prez, Executive Director of the Leadership Management School (LMS).

