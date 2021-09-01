Female leadership as the main key to fostering business growth: discover it from the hand of Bisila Bokoko, Pilar Llácer or Raquel Roca

New trends, new challenges and new difficulties. This is how the business market looks in September. And, as a formula to face whatever comes, the figure of the leaders will be the key to ensure that the company and the corporate culture achieve the objectives, among which that related to the need to continue to increase the gender equality in management positions. . , that is to say, row in the same direction, promote female leadership in organizations. A long journey that requires perseverance and unity on the part of the organizations and the teams themselves.

For this reason, in this fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit, the benchmark event in the HR sector at national and international level, which will take place on September 23, we will have great professional women, leaders of leadership and management worldwide, analyze the keys to leadership today, how to foster professional development and how companies can strengthen the presence of women in the management environment.

The keys to female leadership dictated by the most influential professionals

Who better than them to talk about female leadership? This year, at the HR Innovation Summit, we will have internationally renowned women and leaders, to analyze, from different angles, what are the big challenges in terms of business equality and how to improve and promote equal and equitable leadership.

We will have a presentation by Bisila Bokoko, a woman leader and former executive director of the Spain-United States Chamber of Commerce, a great advocate and promoter of female leadership and the empowerment of young people as a sign of change, evolution, necessary progress towards an egalitarian society.

Journalist Teresa Viejo, Pilar Rojas (Repsol) or Elisabeth Guitart (Merck) are also among the speakers confirmed for September 23. All leaders with great challenges and great knowledge to bring and with whom to inspire us.

In addition, you cannot miss the dialogue between Raquel Roca and Ibai Martínez on the coexistence of different generations in the world of work.

In the last block of the HR Innovation Summit 2021, the future of the company and sustainability block, leaders such as Marije Scholma (Nationale-Nederlanden) or Marta Fuentes (Santalucía) will be present to discuss new ways of working and interacting in a moderate round table. by Mireia Ranera (Incipy).

And to top it off, Pilar Llácer will give us a talk on the future of work and talent.

About the HR Innovation Summit

The HR Innovation Summit is the benchmark congress on HR and business innovation, which is being held for the fourth year at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid. It is organized by RRHHDigital and has a face to face format with different conferences, discussion tables and contributions from major speakers and national or international experts. In addition, the event includes two areas: the Fernando de Rojas theater, where most of the content takes place, and the experiential area, with corners created by and for the enjoyment of the participants.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and in compliance with current health measures and protocols, participation in the event this year will be limited to a maximum capacity of 300 participants in person, which makes this fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit a very exclusive congress. Additionally, the conference will be streamed worldwide so that no one anywhere in the world misses a single detail of the most anticipated and disruptive event in business and HR.

A congress that counts, one more year, with EY as main sponsor, and the institutional support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors. In addition, Aon, Cabify (Official Mobility Sponsor), Cigna, Hastee, Infojobs, Personio and The Adecco Group participate as Gold Sponsors, and Nationale-Nederlanden and Sodexo as Silver Sponsors. As a Bronze sponsor, the congress is supported by Íncipy, Nawaiam, Vertis, TherapyChat and Grow-Ing. Mini Madrid is the official vehicle of an event that also has the collaboration of companies such as Frutality or Barón de Salamanca, among others. Coonic is the event’s communications agency and Eventelling is the official technology provider.

