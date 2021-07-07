discover its benefits for employees and recruiters

The Kano methodology applied to in-company training: discover its advantages for employees and recruiters

The objective is to create a relevant training offer for employers as well as for company recruiters and future students.

BY RRHHDigital, 5:30 p.m. – July 07, 2021



Villanueva University and Appinio, the global market research platform, are collaborating on the research and development of the institution’s new degrees. Through a listening and analysis study based on the Kano Method, the two companies will design a strategic and personalized training offer that meets the needs of students and company recruiters.

The institution, one of the most extensive private centers in the Community of Madrid, has the challenge and priority of making its educational offer relevant both for employers and business recruiters and for future students of the diplomas themselves. themselves. To this end, they wished to rely on Appinio’s technology and study methodology for the creation of a tailor-made analysis that would allow them to validate and determine which key elements are best valued by these parties. stakeholders.

According to Alejandro Matas, Head of Communication and Marketing at the University of Villanueva, “At the University of Villanueva, we know that listening is the first step if we are to understand our stakeholders. We relied on Appinio to design a study that would give us a holistic but very deep view of how our new degrees are perceived. The level of detail that we obtained with the Kano model allowed us to take strategic decisions with confidence in order to structure these studies ”.

For her part, Livia Mirn, Country Manager of Appinio Espaa says that “we are proud to collaborate with a renowned educational entity such as the University of Villanueva. Having contributed to the design of diplomas suited to both students and the labor market shows how effective market research can be in all sectors ”.

The Kano methodology, the key to making the right decisions

As part of this collaboration, Appinio decided to develop a concept test that includes a Kano analysis, so that by distinguishing between different categories, it is possible to identify the positive or negative evaluation of the different study elements, as well as the effect each of them would have on student and employer satisfaction. The categories established and measured in the analysis were as follows:

Desired or performance characteristic: elements that will place a candidate with this score before others. Motivating or enthusiastic characteristic: Elements that will bring added value in order to hire the candidate. Basic or expected characteristic: Basic or minimum elements that must be given to be hired. Indifferent characteristic: Indifferent elements. Rejection characteristic: Items that hinder hiring.

Once the research was completed, and thanks to a categorization table of the different elements necessary for the design of the diploma, the University of Villanueva was able to assess various aspects of interest such as the affinity between its training offer and the needs of the the labor market, the readjustment of the content of diplomas, the identification of the most important aspects for the communication and dissemination of these study plans or the most attractive elements for companies, among others.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric