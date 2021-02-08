Discover Microsoft’s new employee experience platform that helps improve productivity and well-being at work

The new working model, in which a remote and hybrid environment was moved in a very short time, was made possible through the adoption of digital tools, such as Microsoft 365 and Teams. But for people to really feel connected, supported and able to do their best at work, more needs to be done. And that’s what Microsoft did today by announcing Microsoft Viva, the premier employee experience platform, which integrates with the productivity and collaboration capabilities of Microsoft 365 and Teams and provides tools that improve business performance. employee engagement, learning, well-being and extracting value from data. through automated analysis of people’s workflow. In this way, it is possible to improve, move forward and create a better employee experience, making work more productive and sustainable.

Employee Experience Platforms (EXP) are a new category of technology solutions, providing the resources and support people need to succeed and thrive, enabling them to do their jobs better in the new work environment.

“If there’s one thing the last year has shown us, it’s the need to unify valuable technology, data and information – the knowledge that is extracted from it – to create sustainable and sustainable work environments. innovations and restore capital that was lost with the shift to hybrid work environments, ”said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “When we invest in our people and in the employee experience, we can have a direct impact on their engagement, we improve their retention, customer satisfaction and business profitability. When people prosper, the successful business. “

Everything in the same ecosystem

Microsoft’s Viva announcement comes at a time when economic and social trends are driving long-term changes in worker engagement. Amid the transition to an increasingly distributed and digital work environment, the demand for solutions that support corporate culture, on-the-job learning and employee well-being has increased. Analysts estimate that the emerging category of Employee Experience Platforms (EXP) represents an annual volume of $ 300 billion. It encompasses what is today a fragmented market for specific services, infrastructure and tools, which most employees don’t even know about and use.

“As the world of work evolves, the next horizon of innovation will come from a focus on creativity, engagement and well-being so that organizations can build resilient and resourceful cultures,” said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft 365. “Our Vision is to provide a platform for the employee experience that helps organizations create a successful culture, with engaged employees and inspiring leaders. “

Microsoft Viva leverages the potential of Teams and Microsoft 365 to unify the employee experience in four key areas: engagement, well-being, learning, and knowledge. Through this, a unified experience is achieved, which enables people to perform at their best. Today, the company is announcing a first set of modules on this employee experience platform, Microsoft Viva, which provide functionality and integrate with a robust and growing partner ecosystem. The platform is flexible and extensible, allowing customers to integrate existing employee experience systems and tools, making them more accessible and easier for employees to locate and use. The modules are:

Viva Connections: Almost 60% of workers feel less connected to their team since switching to remote work. This Microsoft Viva module provides employees with a personalized gateway to their digital workplace, where they have access to internal communications and company resources, as well as policies and benefits, and enables them to participate in communities, such as employee support groups. All from a single, customizable app in Microsoft Teams. Thus, the employee’s engagement with the company and the collaboration and networking with the rest of the employees are improved. The Connections app for Teams will be available as a preview of the desktop app in the first half of 2021, and the mobile app will arrive later this year. Viva Insights: At a time when more than 30% of workers say the pandemic has heightened their sense of burnout, helping people unplug and make the most of their scarce resource, their time has never was also important. Viva Insights offers personalized and practical information to workers that helps them set aside time for breaks, breaks, moments of concentration, time to devote to their training, as well as to strengthen the bond with their colleagues. Additionally, team leaders and managers can see trends at the workgroup and organization level – personal data and experiences are only visible to each employee – and get recommendations to balance productivity and well. -be. Viva Insights can help team members set boundaries on their schedule and set daily priorities to focus on what matters most. The information is generated from aggregated and unidentified data to maintain personal confidentiality. Additionally, a new dashboard allows organizations to combine Glint employee feedback on LinkedIn with collaboration data from Viva Insights, allowing managers to more accurately identify where teams may encounter issues, proactively adjust work procedures and measure the impact of those changes over time. . Viva Insights may also leverage data from third-party tools such as Zoom, Slack, Workday, and SAP SuccessFactors. The Viva Insights app in Teams and the new Glint and Viva Insights dashboard are now available in public preview. Viva Learning: Organizations need to develop a learning culture to adapt to the digital age and retain their best talent. Specifically, a recent report from LinkedIn found that 94% of employees would stay with a company longer if the company invested in their training and development. The Viva Learning module enhances and makes more accessible training and professional development opportunities for employees, by adding all the learning resources available from an organization in one place: it includes content from LinkedIn Learning, Microsoft Learn, external vendors – such as Skillsoft, Coursera, Pluralsight, and edX – as well as each company’s content library. They can be found from traditional learning courses to micro-learning content, so users can discover, share, assign and track the courses they take in the natural setting of the workday. The Viva Learning app is now available as a private preview and, from the end of this year, it will be integrated with major learning management systems, such as Cornerstone OnDemand, Saba and SAP SuccessFactors. Viva Topics: It is very common to experience difficulty when it comes to locating an expert in a specific topic within the company, trying to decipher company acronyms, or finding the necessary content to perform a task, especially when you are new to the organization or working remotely. In fact, according to a Microsoft study, people spend the equivalent of seven weeks a year researching or redoing information. Viva Topics delivers an experience that helps extract value and insight and makes employees better informed and connected to business experts. This module of the new Microsoft Employee Experience platform uses artificial intelligence technology, which helps analyze and extract value from a user’s Microsoft 365 data, and integrates with a variety of third-party services from this type – like ServiceNow and Salesforce-. Viva Topics automatically displays topic cards in conversations and documents through Microsoft 365 and Teams. This way, clicking on a card opens a topic page with documents, conversations, videos, and people related to the topic you’re working on. Viva Topics is now available as an add-on in Microsoft 365 Business Plans.

“Microsoft Viva is an innovative employee experience platform, ushering in a new category of enterprise software that is completely focused on the day-to-day needs of employees at work,” said Josh Bersin, research analyst and technology expert at Microsoft . “Viva enables companies to integrate their fragmented tools and give them visibility into the workflow.”

Microsoft has an extensive network of consulting partners around the world, including companies such as Accenture, Avanade, PwC, and EY, who will provide consulting and advisory services to help customers optimize the consulting experience. their employees by bringing them together with Microsoft. Live.

