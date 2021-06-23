LETTER SIZE

Discover Telefnica’s success story after applying HR Analytics to people management

Find out all about data analytics in the ‘HR Analytics & Learning Analytics: how to be a’ central employee ‘through data’ webinar hosted by LMS and RRHHDigital tomorrow, Thursday 24, 10-11 a.m. We will have great People Analytics experts like Ana Valera (PDA International and LMS), Marta Prez (LMS) and we will discover the success story of Telefnica with the help of Luis Gonzlez Quero and Pilar Ortega. Click here to register for the webinar.



BY RRHHDigital, 2:30 am – June 23, 2021



Data analytics has reached the human resources industry with the intention of ensuring the personal and professional development of its workforce and in this way employees can be more productive. But how do you use data to guarantee and improve employee well-being and productivity?

To analyze the ideal methodology and understand more in depth concepts such as HR Analytics and all the advantages and benefits it can bring to companies, LMS and RRHHDigital, organize the webinar ‘HR Analytics & Learning Analytics: How to be’ central employee ‘ through data ‘, next Thursday June 24, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Throughout it, Luis Gonzlez Quero – EEx Tribe & People Business Partner of Telefnica and Pilar Ortega San Martn – People MyGrowth – Employee Experience Tribe of Telefnica, will tell us about Telefnica’s success in applying data analysis to people management. What could be better than knowing how they do it in one of the big companies nationally and internationally to be able to know what works and how it works.

In addition, we will also be joined by Marta Prez, Managing Director of the Leadership Management School (LMS) and Ana Valera, Head of Human Resources Analysis at PDA International and Director of the Online People Analysis Program at LMS. With them, we will analyze, in a practical way, what HR Analytics and Learning Analytics are based on their extensive experience in the field.

