Data protection, a priority for business leaders: discover the advantages of its implementation in hybrid models

Businesses are accelerating their path to public, private and hybrid cloud deployment. At the same time, digital information is growing rapidly and businesses increasingly rely on digital systems for all aspects of their operations. This creates an environment in which data protection must be a top priority for business leaders, according to pioneering technology company Pure Storage.

Miguel Pleite, Systems Engineer Manager of Pure Storage Iberia, says that “Companies today depend more than ever on their data and information. As a fundamental pillar of the business, data storage and protection must be part of strategic and management plans. business risk mitigation. Taking the right steps to manage data can help organizations protect this valuable asset. Failure to do so could endanger the business. “

Five key benefits of modern data protection

1. Global economies

The financial impact of a ransomware attack reached $ 1.85 million in 2021. Affected businesses suffer losses due to declining customer base, declining productivity, direct repair costs, and loss of business. the impact of damage to the company’s reputation if the data breach is made public. Companies affected by a data breach tend to experience immediate drops in their stock price and, more worryingly, that price may continue to be affected over the long term.

By backing up data in the cloud and distributing it to more onsite and offsite servers, businesses can mitigate the risk posed by ransomware attacks. By ensuring that your data is protected by appropriate security controls, you can minimize the risk of a cyber breach. As a cost savings benefit, it can also improve scalability when organizations grow and need to store more data, as the ease of scalability itself helps lower costs.

2. Operational resistance

Organizations with multiple servers, onsite and offsite, need to be operationally resilient to store their data in the cloud. This requires enhanced data protection on all servers.

Most IT consultants will advise organizations to keep centers relatively close to each other for performance reasons, but this is not always the case or not so easy. A disaster affecting one data center can easily affect others nearby. In some cases, therefore, it may make sense to choose geographically disparate data centers.

3. A greater ability to use data to gain insight and make decisions

Better data protection includes stopping data loss and data storage interruptions. If an organization’s data is constantly disrupted due to a lack of protection, it can lead to poor data analysis performance. The quality of knowledge derived from the data is directly related to the quality of the data itself. Therefore, their protection is essential to maintain the high quality of knowledge and decision-making.

5. Protection against ransomware attacks

In the year 2020, ransomware attacks increased by 715% year-on-year. To avoid this, organizations must implement a proactive posture against cyber attacks through measures such as staff training, threat detection, and proactive network and endpoint monitoring.

Creating isolation for the backup environment can help protect against ransomware attacks on the backup. These attacks keep happening and can cripple a business. This can be solved with the use of SafeMode ™ secure snapshots to protect data backup. With them, in the event of a ransomware attack, organizations will be able to recover data directly from these protected backups.

6. Compliance with data privacy laws

Spanish organizations must comply with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This law describes how organizations must collect, store, use and delete the data of their customers. Organizations could face penalties and fines if they fail to comply with the regulations. Therefore, compliance reduces the risk of the business experiencing a data breach and positions it as a leader in maintaining the privacy of its customers’ data.

In this sense, Miguel Pleite said: “The protection and efficient storage of data is a clear bet in a world which depends on it more and more every day. Organizations that take a modern and proactive approach to data governance will reap significant benefits that will put them at the forefront of the market, not only now, but also in the future ”.

