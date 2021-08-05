Discover the advantages (physical and psychological) of teleworking in the Mediterranean areas

People spend a large part of their day in their workspace. It does not matter in what environment he is framed. The office, home, coworking or a third space like hotels and coffee makers should be environments designed for physical and mental well-being.

For more than 50 years, for Actiu this well-being has been linked to design, ergonomics, comfort and the Mediterranean art of living. A way of life that is born from the light, the sea and people and which inspires and invites you to enjoy space, especially during the hottest season of the year, where the environmental equipment helps to connect through the five senses.

Mediterranean culture has been able to integrate nature into everyday spaces by creating a lifestyle focused on well-being. Values ​​that Actiu embodies in its designs and transfers to the spaces it equips through a series of proposals and tips.

Light and color to see

The blue of the sea, in all its shades, is the basis of any decorative style that wants to evoke the Mediterranean. Above, the yellow of the sun and citrus and earth tones such as beige and ocher, combined with white, make up a color palette characteristic of Mediterranean latitudes. In the workspace, white tables and sideboards provide an ideal base that reflects natural light and helps to highlight and frame the colored elements, being functional furniture, with clear and straight lines, perfect for this style.

Biophilia for smell

Through elements that refer to the natural world and links to vegetation, water and life, biophilia brings unique experiences and differential value to new spaces. In addition to reducing stress, they improve cognitive functions and mood with decorative elements that include craftsmanship in clay, wicker or glass, as well as plant motifs such as dried herbs and flowers. fresh, which bring freshness and a subtle natural aroma to the space. they live.

Comfortable materials and clean-touch finishes

Materials such as wood and glass bring light and generate tactile sensations. Like fabrics linked to nature, either because of their naturalness like linen, or because they seek to preserve it, like 100% PET materials or fabrics made with recycled plastic. Good posture is also essential for bodily well-being. Tensions in the cervical and lower back are closely related to the position adopted at work. This is why professional furniture lays the foundations for comfort in workspaces.

Immersive and sound-absorbing environments for the ear

Good ideas can emerge from a stimulating conversation, but sometimes it is necessary to immerse yourself in the silence to find the solution to a problem or a challenge. Thus, any work environment requires solutions that promote reflection and analysis. The armchairs with an enveloping design and sound-absorbing acoustic panels manage to recreate that feeling of stillness in open spaces, regardless of the people who inhabit them.

Relaxation, hydration and healthy eating areas

The “Mediterranean” workspaces invite you to integrate spaces for relaxation and rest that add serenity to the workspace. Plus, they should promote hydration and a healthy diet, especially during the warmer months. All this contributes to concentration and greater well-being.

Technology: the sixth sense

The way of life evolves, technologies create new possibilities and spaces advance with the rhythm of time. New technologies make it possible to transform workspaces according to needs and to apply technical solutions that report in real time on temperature, humidity, sound levels, light or the convenience of ventilation and to cool the environment. Gaia by Actiu is Actiu’s latest contribution to the management of efficient and healthy spaces through an intelligent platform that provides companies with the knowledge necessary to improve their working environments. Technology that helps create a Mediterranean way of life in the workplace.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric