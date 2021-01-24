Discover the benchmark portal in the search and selection of truck drivers

TDRJOBS.COM has a very good reception in the field of transport, both for companies in this sector and for those who have their own transport, already collaborating with more than a hundred companies and with more than 2000 registered drivers in just a month from the start of his trip.

Last December, the TDRJOBS job portal started its activity, a meeting point very well received by drivers, who register on the platform to be part of the company selection process.

To date, TDRJOBS already has more than 2000 registered drivers and more than a hundred companies that have already published their job offers. In this sense, companies value the specialization and professionalism of the portal, since those registered for its offers are profiles that correspond to their needs. The companies also point out that the selection processes are more agile and simpler thanks to the tools provided by TDRJOBS.

On the other hand, registered drivers stress the importance of having a specific and exclusive employment space for them, which makes it easier for them to find the offers that best match their profile.

According to the sources of TDRJOBS management: “We are very satisfied to have offered the market its own space for professionals, who until now had to resort to various and general sources without taking into account the specificities of the position and the offers. enterprises. We thank the companies and the drivers for their support from the start, which leads us to have very good expectations for the future ”.

Regarding its digital presence, this portal registers significant interaction on its social networks, where all job offers published on its site are shared daily.

TDRJOBS already has job offers in practically all provinces of the Spanish territory with registered drivers with extensive work experience, the aim being to have a presence throughout the Iberian Peninsula and the islands in the short term.

HRDigital