Discover the benefits of becoming addicted to sports when you return from vacation

Discover the benefits of becoming addicted to sports when you return from vacation

The benefits of sport are endless, being active is good for your physical and mental health. By exercising, you can prevent many illnesses in the future. However, it is often difficult to mobilize for regular physical activity

BY RRHHDigital, 12:15 p.m. – August 22, 2021



Future health is a distant prospect: to act and persevere, you need immediate benefits. What do we gain every day by leading an active life? Why play sports? How to do sport and healthy life not an obligation but a pleasure?

This article explains how to choose a sport and how to train safely.

What are the benefits of sport?

Reduce stress, relieve tension and clear your mind. Start to think more clearly, concentration improves. Don’t be lazy. The mood improves. Feel more energized.

How to motivate yourself to play sports? You don’t have to wait months for these effects to occur – they can be seen and felt immediately after every workout.

To motivate yourself, it is ideal to set small goals, for example, “in a month we will weigh 2 kg less”.

It is important to buy comfortable sports clothes and the necessary equipment, but do not overdo it: a nice T-shirt or a pair of dumbbells are enough to start.

Also look for motivation from others, hire an experienced personal trainer, a mentor who can demonstrate how to exercise wisely and cheer you up when in doubt.

Long-term benefits of sport

One cannot fail to mention the long term benefits of playing sports. What benefits can you see from physical activity after a few weeks?

Improved metabolism and therefore better carbohydrate metabolism. What does it mean? You will be less prone to diabetes in the future. Weight Loss: This is one of the best “side effects” of regular exercise. Any type of activity allows you to lose weight, from walking to playing tennis and weight training in a sports center. Better circulation: This is the most important positive influence of sport on health. Exercise lowers blood pressure and reduces the risk of future cardiovascular disease. More efficient immune system: sport simply increases resistance to infections. Better Figure Appearance and Greater Flexibility: It’s not only about reducing waist and thigh circumference, but also about improving skin tone and contouring muscles in an attractive way. Gain Mass: Exercise, especially strength training, literally strengthens bones. Reduces the risk of developing osteoporosis. The impact of exercise on the well-being of the human body brings huge and impressive benefits. This is confirmed not only by scientific studies, but also by the subjective feelings of people who are active on a daily basis.

However, it should be remembered that sport is healthy as long as it is safe. It is important to consult a doctor before undertaking any activity. It is also worth starting with a check-up to rule out possible contraindications to the practice of a certain sport.

How to motivate yourself to play sports?

Sport motivation can be hard to come by, but once physical activity is done, it will become part of the daily routine and the principles of a healthy lifestyle will forever change daily habits.

Do you prefer to exercise outdoors or on artificial turf? You can choose yoga, Pilates or stretching for all tastes there is some physical activity.

Motivation in sport is divided internally and externally, internal motivation is what drives us to act by acting: the pleasure and satisfaction of sport. External motivation is the enthusiasm for exercise caused by external factors: the admiration of others, the rewards and the benefits obtained. Internal and external motivation are concepts that appear most frequently in professional sport, but can also be found in anyone.

How do you choose the perfect sport and maximize the benefits of physical activity?

There are different types of physical activity, so there is something for everyone. Which sport to choose? Some factors should be taken into account:

Personality type: whether team or individual work is preferred. Personality Traits and Preferences: If you get bored quickly and need stimulation How much time can be spent What are the expectations What is the budget: Playing golf, swimming, running outdoors, playing sports at home, in the garden or in the park, can help you save money without spending money.

An active lifestyle is the best answer to the question of how to take care of yourself in the midst of everyday tasks.

Activity doesn’t have to be just an episode in life. If you want to exercise all the time, prepare yourself well. Ask yourself what motivates you and what kind of sport you can be passionate about.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric