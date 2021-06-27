Discover the best moments and the testimonials of ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources’ in the TV show ‘Pause Café’

We also comment on the latest news from the HR Innovation Summit 2021

The television show “Coffee Break” ends its first season with the latest news. We talk about the latest news from the HR Innovation Summit, the most anticipated human resources event of the year; We interviewed Itxaso Larraaga, recognized as the most influential HR professional, and we discussed the best moments of the “Los + Influential de los Recursos Humanos” gala with some of his protagonists. Don’t miss the “Coffee Break” TV show!



We are coming to the end of the first season of the television show “Coffee Break!” We welcome summer and from ‘Coffee Break’ we are already gaining strength and we are posing new challenges and new content related to the Human Resources sector: news, interviews, reports, very special guests …

But before that, we are broadcasting the last program of the season, with content of the highest level, which brings together the essence and quality that we have maintained since the first “Coffee Break”. To say goodbye to this first season in style, this week we are talking about …

HR Innovation Summit, the sector’s most desired comeback: the latest news

In this last program of the season, at Coffee Breakos we bring important news from the HR Innovation Summit, the benchmark event for the human resources sector at national and international level. This 2021 returns with beautiful surprises, a lot of innovation and with the best panel of speakers in its history on September 23 at the Cercle des Beaux-Arts in Madrid from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If you want to know the latest news, novelties, themes and many other details in scoop, you can not miss our ‘Coffee Break’.

Do you want to attend the HR Innovation Summit 2021? Click here to get your ticket!

Itxaso Larraaga, HR Most Influencer and Highlights of ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources’ Gala 2021

Last Wednesday June 23 was held the gala of ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources’. And, this week at Coffee Break, we are joined by Itxaso Larraaga, People and CSR Director at SEUR, recognized as the most influential human resources professional in 2021. On this week’s show, we interviewed the leader of the people with the most votes received in This seventh decision, placed in first place, ahead of Raquel Gil, director of human resources at Sanitas Seguros, and Joaqun Bau, director of human resources at BMW Ibrica.

You want to know more ? Don’t miss the “Coffee Break” TV show this week!

