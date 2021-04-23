Discover the best people management projects of the year

XIV Morgan Philips-ABC Award for Human Resource Management

Morgan Philips Group is hosting a virtual event for the “XIV Morgan Philips-ABC Award for Human Resources Management” Gala The event will take place on April 28 from 12:00 to 13:00. Do you want to attend the virtual event? Register!



BY RRHHDigital, 5:00 a.m. – April 23, 2021



Fernando Guijarro and Alfredo Santos, on behalf of the Morgan Philips Group, will organize a virtual event on April 28 to present the XIV Morgan Philips-ABC Award for Human Resources Management. A prize dedicated to “Practices of support for the company and people to adapt to the changing environment”.

Inspirational initiatives

The event will announce the inspiring initiatives that have been launched by the winning companies that are among the following finalists:

Category of companies with less than 2,500 employees:

Elisabeth Guasch, Director of Human Resources and Communication at Adevinta. Ana Villaverde, Head of Human Resources and Organization in Spain at Angelini Pharma. Nieves Peo, Head of People Management at LaLiga. Laura Ojeda, Director of Human Resources at Reckitt Benckiser Hygiene – Iberia.

Category of companies with more than 2,500 employees:

Jos Morejn, Human Resources Group, Vice President of Banco Santander. Mara Camino Agra Managing Director of Human Capital at ABANCA. Fernando Ramrez, Director of Human Resources at Navantia. Ana Cartn, Director of Human Resources at Grupo Unsono.

When will it take place?

The presentation of the “XIV Morgan Philips-ABC Award” will take place on April 28 from 12:00 to 13:00. That day, through a virtual event, the prize dedicated to “Practices to support the company and people to adapt to the changing environment” will be awarded.

Click here to register for the ‘XIV Morgan Philips-ABC Award’

