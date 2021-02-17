Discover the best Valentine’s Day offers from Huawei and Honor

One more year comes Valentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day. In times of a global pandemic, the love and affection of our loved ones is needed more than ever. There is no time to have a detail with the people you love and February 14 is an ideal date for its symbolism. If you are tech-savvy and your loved one needs a smartphone, smartwatch, laptop or other electronic device, you will be interested to know about the Holy Day offers. Valentin from Huawei and Honor. The prices are insane. Come and see!

HUAWEI: Valentine’s Day Deals on Wearable and Audio Devices

Starting with the Chinese giant, its Valentine’s Day specials focus on two sections: clothing and audio. No laptops or smartphones, although we recommend going through these sections as the base prices are already very competitive.

The offer is based, in addition to the individual discounts for each product, on the fact that for the purchase of two or more of the selected items we will have access to a final discount of 10%. The Chinese firm is making enormous efforts to emerge after the vetoes of the American administration.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

We start with the top of the range Huawei smartwatches. At the price of 229 € we can buy a smart watch with high end finishes with sapphire crystal and titanium body.

The battery of this smart watch from the Chinese firm reaches two weeks. It has over 100 sport modes such as golf, sky or swimming. We can buy it in two colors: night black and nebula gray. Additionally, we can add a scale, extra strap or FreeBuds Pro to the pack.

Huawei Band 4 Pro

In this case, we want to highlight a different product: a smart bracelet. This concept is very popular with the casual audience and is ideal for athletes and people who want to lead a healthy lifestyle.

You can buy it for only 49 € in black, rose gold and red. A real beauty with the tranquility that gives a brand at the technological height of Huawei. The Valentine’s Day offers from this brand will not leave anyone indifferent.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3

These little wireless headphones from Huawei are an absolute gem. Its Dolphin Bionic design is modern and adapts perfectly to the ear and the sound is fantastic for its price (89 €).

With Bluetooth 5.1, HUAWEI Isochronous Dual Channel transmission technology, noise cancellation and the 356 MHz audio processor, these FreeBuds 3 will delight anyone looking for something small but quality. The autonomy is 4 hours and, using the charging case, we can go up to 20 hours. Plus, we can charge them to 50% in just 20 minutes and get a full charge in 35 minutes. What a marvel of headphones!

HONOR: coupons and gifts featured in your Valentine’s Day offers

In the case of HONOR, a company that until recently belonged to Huawei but whose paths have recently diverged, brings us some Valentine’s Day offers that will delight value-for-money enthusiasts.

First of all, HONOR offers the following coupons:

Special mention deserves this HONOR MagicBook Pro, a high quality product with a 15.6 ”100% RGB display and an aluminum body that offers an excellent finish.

The hardware of the computer is not lacking at all. The version with AMD Ryzen 4600H processor offers us a configuration of 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage (SSD). The version with Intel Core i5-10210U processor is 100 € more expensive (949.90 € against 849.90 € for AMD).

In addition, the people of HONOR bring us a selection of products whose purchase is rewarded with a series of gifts. For example, with the purchase of a HONOR Watch ES Black (€ 69.90), we can purchase HONOR Classic headphones at no cost.