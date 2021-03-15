Discover the CSR keys of Vodafone Spain, a key example of a sustainable company

Vodafone Spain has already achieved the target that 100% of its electrical energy acquired and consumed in Spain come from renewable sources, thanks to the contract signed with Iberdrola last year for the supply of long-term electricity to 13,500 own points of Vodafone . In this way, the operator achieves its objective by issuing Guarantees of Origin for all the energy acquired and consumed by Vodafone in Spain and a PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) of 140 GWh of which part of this energy comes from the wind project. Puylobo d’Iberdrola.

In addition, the operator continued to implement energy efficiency measures in order to optimize its energy consumption, which 97% comes from network operation, and thus reduce its impact on the planet:

Vodafone has installed a fleet of photovoltaic panels at its headquarters in Madrid capable of generating 558 MWh per year of electricity, which is equivalent to the average annual consumption of 170 households or 37,200 loads per year of hybrid vehicles. The operator is thus strengthening its commitment to acquire all electricity from renewable sources and to halve its carbon footprint by 2025 as part of its commitment to reduce the impact on the planet.

The photovoltaic panels were placed on the roof of the 5 buildings that make up “Vodafone Plaza”, the operator’s main headquarters in Spain. In addition, a Smartflower has been installed in the visitor parking lot, a sign of Vodafone’s commitment to innovation and sustainable development. This “technological flower” emulates the movement of sunflowers and opens and closes automatically at sunrise and sunset, so as to obtain the maximum clean energy at all times. This installation produces the equivalent of the average annual consumption of a single-family home, which is 30% more than a normal panel.

Self-consumption of electricity thanks to photovoltaic solar installations contributes to the sustainable use of natural resources and to the reduction of losses linked to energy transport and distribution.

Other measures: fleet renewal, ISO 50.001, net zero emissions

The sustainable development initiatives carried out by Vodafone support the operator’s objective of building a digital society that improves socio-economic progress and includes all citizens without generating an impact on the planet.

Proof of this commitment, actions such as the renewal of the fleet (more than 613 vehicles) carried out by the company in 2020 to replace it with low-emission vehicles, in addition to the provision of charging points in facilities that will be installed soon. In 2019, emissions related to the use of fuels in the company’s fleet represented 2.3% of its direct emissions.

In February of this year, Vodafone Spain certified its energy management system in accordance with ISO 50.001, which demonstrates the company’s contribution to environmental protection and sustainable development. ISO 50.001 guarantees efficient use and continuous improvement in energy consumption.

In July 2020, the Vodafone Group also announced an ambitious new target to help business customers using its services reduce their own carbon emissions by a cumulative total of 350 million tonnes globally over 10 years between 2020 and 2020. 2030.

In November 2020, it pledged to reduce the company’s total global carbon emissions to “ net zero ” by 2040, setting a target for 2030 to eliminate carbon emissions from its own operations and of the energy it buys and uses.

In December, Vodafone received the highest rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project organization, which includes the operator in the A Leaderaship list in the two indices in which it has participated: climate change and transparency. In addition, the Science Based Targets (SBTi) initiative validated the operator’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

