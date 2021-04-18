Discover the ergonomic chairs that prevent back pain when working from home

Just over a year after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many employees still have not returned to the office. Some companies, like the multinational Liberty Seguros, have already announced that they will embrace telecommuting forever, while for others the expectations of returning to the office are undefined.

Either way, companies are realizing the need to take care of the health of their workers, now from their homes. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), 70% of populations in industrialized countries suffer from back problems at some point in their life. The risk that this data will increase dramatically is very high if action is not taken regarding the teleworking conditions.

During childbirth, a large proportion of employees have adapted a space in their home for the home office, but few people have adequate furniture to do their jobs properly. The chair is an important element for ensuring physical and mental well-being, as well as for preventing injuries and ailments when working from home. The employee should have an ergonomic chair and it should be considered one of the primary work tools for office work. Plus, according to a study published by the University of California, having an ergonomic office chair can increase employee productivity by up to 17%.

On average, more than 9 hours are spent sitting per day. In addition to the hours of sleep, it accounts for over 70% of daily inactivity. Sedentary habits come with risks like chronic back pain. Faced with this situation, the WHO published last year 2020, a Guide to cope with the sedentary lifestyle caused by telework.

There is no doubt that employee support is essential and has become more critical in the telecommuting situation. Ergonoshop was born in this context to guarantee everyone access to an ergonomic chair suitable for the home office. Ergonoshop is made up of a team of ergonomics experts whose goal is to ensure the well-being of workers at home. It was born with the ambition to be the benchmark company in terms of ergonomic solutions for office work. They are currently working with the best international brands offering products of such high prestige as the Herman Miller chairs.

Ergonoshopes is a company committed to the well-being of people and is committed to defending that the best investment is in health.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital