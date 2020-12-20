Discover the finalist projects of the VIII Asepeyo Awards for the best preventive practices

Sacyr, Fain Ascensores and Ortiz Construcciones y Proyectos were finalists in the VIII edition of the Asepeyo Awards for best preventive practices, organized by the Mutual Society with the aim of recognizing the best prevention projects of companies associated with the Mutual Society. They reward the promotion and dissemination of effective practices aimed at preventing the risk of work accidents and occupational diseases.

The three companies received these awards for the prevention policies applied which, with their practices for controlling occupational risks, have contributed to the reduction of work accidents.

Sacyr, finalist in the “Best prevention management practices” category, presented the “Sacyr Care” safety application project. With the implementation of this application, the organization has increased the safety of expatriates and company travelers abroad by having greater agility in communicating occupational risks.

In the category “Practices for risk control”, Fain Ascensores and Ortiz Construcciones y Proyectos were finalists for the works “Safe method for assembling elevators” and “Project prevention. Practical case of the rehabilitation of the Plaza de Espaa building, respectively.

Fain Ascensores, with its assembly method based on 5 improvement points, has succeeded in increasing both worker safety and assembly efficiency. The preventive practice reduces the weight of the elements, the exposure time of the technician in the cabin, applies daily safety checks, uses specific tools and distributes the material on site.

Ortiz Construcciones y Proyectos, with the Plaza de Espaa Building Adequacy project, has reduced working time, on-site incidents and accidents at work. Identification, assessment and prevention are integrated into the process with the development of technical assistance. This way of working allows safe execution of work, without interference with third parties and without reducing the time involved.

In order to disseminate the winning and finalist projects of these Awards, and to publicize these effective risk management and control practices in the workplace, Asepeyo has published a monograph which includes a summary of all the distinguished works and who are You can consult it on www.asepeyo.es.

