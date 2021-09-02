Business
Discover the impact of the summer campaign on employment in Spain, with the help of Randstad Research
Randstad Research is hosting a digital meeting today to analyze unemployment figures from August Valentn Bote, director of Randstad Research, to review the top figures for the month as well as membership and hiring data.
BY RRHHDigital, 6 a.m. – September 2, 2021
