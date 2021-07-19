Discover the initiative that prepares the unemployed to reactivate their exit from the labor market

This week, 16 new Conecta Empleo shuttles started operating in Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y Len, Catalua, Community of Madrid, Valencian Community and Basque Country to help unemployed people reactivate their job search with new techniques. job search. orientation and new digital tools, adapted to the current job market, marked by the digital transformation of all sectors and professional profiles.

More precisely, they started to operate in these towns: Alcal de Guadara, Andjar, Dos Hermanas, Jerez de la Frontera, Marbella, Puerto Real and Torremolinos (Andalusia); Guadalajara (Castile-La Mancha); Len and Salamanca (Castilla y Len); Barcelona (Catalonia); Fuenlabrada and Madrid-Central District (Community of Madrid); Castelln and Villena (Valencian Community) and Vitoria (Basque Country).

Participant profiles

Among the 374 participants, there are 270 women and 104 men, aged 19 to 59, and with different levels of training (ESO, Vocational Training, Baccalaureate and university studies).

There are those who are looking for their first job and those who are looking for a new job opportunity after years of experience in different industries, such as administration, construction, logistics, commerce, customer service, cleaning , communication, marketing, IT, health. , biology, chemistry, engineering, etc. psychology, tourism or care of the elderly, among others.

Mixed face-to-face and online format

The format of the shuttles is mixed. Its participants will attend virtual sessions (through different applications and computer programs) and face-to-face sessions, in premises provided free of charge by the collaborating public administrations, where they are divided into small groups, respecting all the rules of safety, hygiene and social distancing measures introduced by the pandemic.

Activities

During the next five months, its participants will benefit from the advice of technicians specializing in employment, digital tools, working hours and contacts with companies, who will guide and support them to improve their employability and continue their integration. Thus, they will carry out emotional intelligence dynamics to learn how to develop a job prospecting plan and focus on their professional objective; they will learn new programs to update their curriculum; they will repeat job interviews to gain confidence and security in the selection processes they face; They will take advantage of the smartphone and social networks to search for a job online, they will produce employability maps and they will contact companies looking for their placement.

Improve employability

“Now more than ever, we must continue to help the unemployed improve their employability so that they reach their professional goals. In this program, we will help them reach them by intensively building their digital skills in order not to leave them behind. not one back in this pandemic, ”they explain from the Santa Mara la Real Foundation.

“In these times, training and adaptability are two essential elements to improve future opportunities. Thus, after many years, we continue to rely on the shuttle program as a lever for change to boost the employability of people looking for work and strengthen their digital skills. And even more so with technology as an ally in this mixed format ”, they comment from Fundacin Telefnica.

