Discover the innovative business model that reduces bar closures and saves jobs in the face of COVID-19

.- Casa Garca, the youngest chain of the Comess Group’s multi-brand catering group, (Lizarran, Pomodoro, Cantina Mariachi, Don G) is an innovative business model that encourages the operation of bars that need to reinvent themselves and win in profitability.

Casa Garca, updates the image and gastronomic offer of bars for life, which benefit from the advantages and experience of a leading group in modern catering, in addition to the cheaper acquisition of raw materials in because of the purchasing power of this Big business. Likewise, support for R&D is received mainly in terms of training and marketing.

This downgrading results in a noticeable improvement not only of the image and the offer, but also of the operations, as it enjoys the global support that belongs to one of the main catering groups with the longest history of our country and that to avoid the closure of bars The group provides a plan adapted to the main requirements of each company, accompanying and supporting the management of the bar each month.

In this way, the bar is renewed in a very short time under the brand image making it fully operational and with the advantages of the standards of a flag. Virginia Donado, General Manager of the Casa Garca brand, says: Unlike a franchise, we want the essence of the original business to be maintained, which makes it unique while respecting the freedom of the hotelier.

The hotel industry is not having its best moments, the health and economic crisis is damaging one of the most important sectors of the Spanish economy, which is why the Comess group considers that “Unity is strength”, offering both its vast experience and its resources, helping hoteliers to rethink and revitalize their businesses.

Comess Group, as one of the main organized catering groups, aims to make its Casa Garca brand an instrument of safeguarding traditional bars by updating them and sharing with them all the advantages of working under the support of ‘a group of more than 30 years of experience in the Spanish hotel industry.

In line with the traditional establishment, Casa Garca focuses on tapas by offering a complete menu that benefits from a wide variety of traditional dishes, from all corners of the Spanish geography. An ideal selection to accompany a cold and well drawn beer.

HRDigital