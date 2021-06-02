Discover the inspirations of the action RPG event! – Old Sport Republic

Biomutant Game News: Discover Inspirations From The Action RPG Event! Posted on 2/6/2021 at 10:04 PM Sponsored by THQ_Nordic Biomutant, the first creation from Experiment 101 Studios, is the video game reveal of the moment! With its comfortable action RPG gameplay and unique universe, this experience manages to create a unique identity while drawing inspiration from various popular productions. We find out in this video! Immerse yourself in a post-apocalyptic universe inhabited by mutant creatures waging a merciless war with Biomutant. The heart of the struggle is the tree of life, the source of vitality in this world that has many powers. Some want to see him die, others want to save him … Driven into this conflict, a little one-eyed creature who has mastered hand-to-hand combat to perfection, including various kung fu techniques. Sources of inspiration for this title are Experiment 101. A bit of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the open world, a touch of Ratchet & Clank in terms of artistic direction or even Devil May Cry and Batman: Arkham on the gameplay side. .. All these influences, mixed with the talent of the team around Stefan Ljungqvist, artistic director of the game, create a unique and exciting experience. Do you want to discover this very rich universe? So don’t wait any longer, Biomutant is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.