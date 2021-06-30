Discover the key aspects of the onboarding process

Onboarding is a structured process through which new employees learn about their roles, team, operations, culture and organization. The main objective is that the person, as soon as possible, feels integrated into the organization and understands what he is doing, what is his vision and his objectives. Onboarding must show what is expected of the employee and, at the same time, also what he can expect.

According to Pablo Lobato, CEO of SmartMind, “onboarning is for many companies the most important project in the field of human resources, especially nowadays, in which there is an extreme struggle for the best talent and, Additionally, the Battlefield has moved almost exclusively to the digital environment, carrying out the process in a 100% remote format in most cases. “

In this sense, it is necessary to emphasize the importance of the first impression and how to create experiences that facilitate the effective integration of a person into a team that already has a history, a daily life and some relational rules. The integration program determines the training path of each professional, until reaching the optimal levels of productivity and knowledge in each phase. It is important to understand that this is not a precise moment, but rather a journey of learning, executing and checking for proper development.

The projection of the core values ​​of the company and, therefore, of its culture must be present throughout the integration program, as a cohesive element that shapes the framework, in which all the content offered makes sense .

All employees must be involved in this project, regardless of their experience, because in order to achieve the best results, the observance of all the milestones, which are established throughout the months in which this program is carried out, must be guaranteed. . One of the biggest mistakes of this type of process is anticipating too much information that will be difficult for you to digest due to the amount and lack of context.

“Talent is a surprisingly scarce commodity, and therefore the fundamental asset of many companies. A well-designed and executed onboarding program improves and drives many key metrics, helps attract and retain talent, makes people more productive faster, and creates an environment in which everyone is aligned and focused on business goals. organization, ”says Lobato.

The fundamental elements of an effective integration are to determine all the sections and stages of the program, as there is no single framework that guarantees success, due to the huge differences that exist between some companies and others, that whether by size, sector or culture. But if you can define, although there is no single process for successful incorporation, into 3 categories of fundamental elements in this methodology:

Operational and functional. It includes everything that affects the work to be done, the integration schedule and milestones, the work supports and resources, the vocabulary, the processes, the customer relationship, the organization, the operations or the communication. Social. It refers to how to ensure integration, well-being and promotion of relationships with the rest of the employees. Strategic. Everything related to the knowledge of the organization, the structure, the vision, the mission, the objectives, the key developments and, finally, the aspects able to connect and identify with the culture of the company.

The CEO of SmartMind concludes: “These are highly personalized programs, which must be defined with the companies on how to structure the content, in order to achieve lasting success over time.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric