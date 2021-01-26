discover the key qualities to be the “ ideal boss ”, according to workers

Recognize achievements or value the team: discover the key qualities to be the “ ideal boss ”, according to the workers

Businesses and businesses have had to adapt to the new reality during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is closely linked to accelerating digital transformation. All of this has led to changes in talent management. New leaders play a fundamental role when it comes to inspiring and motivating, and they greatly influence key aspects such as work-life balance, well-being, productivity or a sense of belonging. . Without a doubt, human capital management is one of the greatest assets of an organization and a human resources trend that will be consolidated in 2021.

The skills most valued by workers

InfoJobs, Spain’s leading job platform, conducted a study to analyze the qualities that the ideal boss or leader should have, according to the Spanish workforce. The results confirm that knowing how to recognize, congratulate and appreciate achievements, in addition to treating the team well, is for 47% of Spaniards the most appreciated skill. Follow up by being honest and trustworthy, and empathizing (both with 41%). By analyzing the rest of the qualities, the working population stands out: knowing how to work in a team (37%), delegate and trust (35%), humility (29.5%), active listening (25.5%), organize and focus on objectives (24%) and generate authority, but not impose it (24%).

The last places in the ranking are occupied by the ability to work under pressure (9%), authenticity and passion (both with 6%), “touching the heart before asking for the hand” (4%) and courage. (2.5%).

Companies seek visionary and organized managers, and workers prefer leaders capable of teamwork, delegation, and trust.

The skill most valued by the working population (AP) in a leader joins the second employment barometer carried out by InfoJobs, which places the lack of recognition at work as the 6th concern of Spaniards in terms of work, and the first related to one aspect. On the other hand, it differs from the soft skills most requested by companies among managers, which is the global vision and the scope of the vision, according to 41% of the companies questioned. Being honest and trustworthy is one of the few qualities that coincide, ranking second for business and the PA.

Another big difference is the ability to work under pressure, which is important for 31% of companies while it is only important for 9% of PA. The same goes for engagement, which is highly relevant for businesses (36%) as it falls to 15th place for AP, with 15% of mentions. Experience is another aspect where we find significant differences: 35% of companies consider it a fundamental skill for a manager, while only 21% of the Spanish workforce consider it a quality. a good leader.

Women want leaders who can appreciate and recognize accomplishments; men prefer honesty and trust

When analyzing the ranking, there are hardly any significant differences between men and women, the qualities vary only by weight and position. In this way, 51% of women mention that recognition is the main quality that a good leader should have; in contrast, men place it in second place with 42% of mentions. For them, being honest and trustworthy is the most important thing (44%); This quality for women occupies the third position, with 38% of mentions.

In order, the second skill most valued by women is empathy (38%), while for men it falls in 5th position with 37% of mentions of the Spanish workforce. There is also a small difference in terms of delegation and trust, which for them occupies the third position (35%) and for them it falls in 5th position with 32.5% of mentions.

Younger people (16-24) have a different opinion: empathy is the most important

If we compare by segmented age, we highlight the differences in the youngest age group (16 to 24 years): for centenarians – those born after 95 years – empathy is the most important (49%), while in the general survey drops to third position. Then come recognition (44%) and humility (37%) which, in the latter case, falls in 7th position in the general survey.

We observe another difference in the workforce between 25 and 34 years: for them humility is always important, they place it in 5th position with 35% of mentions, while no later age group integrates it as fundamental quality of a good leader.

