Discover the key strategies to keep teams connected in 2021

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 24 November 2020



The year 2021 will represent a great challenge in the management of human resources of all organizations, because whatever scenario ends up unfolding, it is undeniable that it requires a significant adaptation of the strategies and plans of our companies. .

There is consensus in the industry that one of the big challenges facing HR managers right now is how to keep their teams connected in the months ahead. We will have to decide how to handle the new scenario which, even if the pandemic passes, by no means will we return to the world as we knew it before.

On Thursday, November 26, at 4:00 p.m., Oracle HCM and Activa Advice will host the virtual roundtable titled “Strategies to Keep Teams Connected in 2021” and in which we will know firsthand the strategic vision of the following HR managers on this subject .

Mercedes Almendro – People Director for Spain and the international division at Mahou San Miguel Jose Manuel Ruiz – Director of Human Resources for Iberia at Schweppes Suntory Maria Ins Odriozola – Corporate Director of Human Resources at Flex Equipos de Descando Javier Merino, Talent Director at Oesia

The round table will be co-moderated by:

Germn Rodrguez – Managing Partner at Active Advice (Parangon Partners Group) Juan Salas – ERPM and HCM Business Development Director for Iberia at Oracle

During this forum, speakers will reflect on the following aspects of their strategy to keep teams connected

How to maintain the link between employees and the company and facilitate their ability to maximize their professional development? How can technology, and artificial intelligence in particular, contribute to better emotional health for teams? How to promote reconciliation in a year so difficult to predict how 2021?

