Discover the keys and new trends in leadership from the hands of leading international experts at the HR Innovation Summit 2021

Get your ticket and don’t miss the HR event of the year on September 23!

Discover the keys and new trends in leadership from the hands of leading international experts at the HR Innovation Summit 2021

The return to work in September promises to be hampered by new challenges, trends but also difficulties that will force us to reinvent ourselves and give the best of ourselves to guarantee the achievement of the objectives that we have set for ourselves. last months. leaders will be the key to ensuring that the company and the corporate culture achieve the objectives set. And it is that, in these difficult times, the leaders had to face big changes in their management.

And it will be that month, more precisely on September 23, that the fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit, the benchmark event for the HR sector at national and international level, will begin. It is coming back and doing it with more force than ever and with the best panel of speakers in its history to help professionals in the sector, leaders in people and business management, to meet all the challenges posed by the second half of 2021. .

In this very special edition of the Congress, the first in person and of this magnitude in the HR sector after the pandemic, one of the highlights will be corporate leadership and motivation, which will be present throughout the event through the three main blocks, through discussion tables and high-level presentations by prestigious professionals.

Leadership and motivation of high level experts

In the innovation block, we will have experts of the stature of Neil Harbisson, the first human cyborg, who will show us how leaders and businesses can apply technology that makes life easier and how to make the most of it.

Then we can enjoy the presentation of Bisila Bokoko, a prominent woman and former executive director of the Spanish-American Chamber of Commerce, great advocate and promoter of female leadership and the empowerment of young people as a sign of change, evolution. , necessary advance towards an egalitarian society. In addition, the journalist Teresa Viejo, Pilar Rojas (Repsol), Elisabeth Guitart (Merck) or Enrique Snchez (The Adecco Group) are among the confirmed speakers of this block: leaders with great challenges and great knowledge to bring and with which inspires us. . And beware, do not miss the dialogue between Raquel Roca and Ibai Martnez on the coexistence of different generations in the world of work … spectacular!

In the final block of the HR Innovation Summit 2021, another great leader, Juan Verde, sustainable economy advisor to the US government and companies such as Google, Cisco or Banco Santander, will talk about all things sustainability and how companies and their leaders achieve a positive environmental impact through their management of resources and people. While that’s not all, Diego Martnez (HPE), Marije Scholma (Nationale-Nederlanden), Marta Fuentes (Santaluca) and Andrs Ortega (Experian) will also discuss new ways of working and communicating during a lively panel discussion. by Mireia Ranera from Incipy. .

And to top it off, Pilar Llcer will give us a masterful talk on the future of work and talent.

About the HR Innovation Summit

ElHR Innovation Summits, the benchmark congress on HR and business innovation, is being held for the fourth year at the Circulo de Bellas Artes in Madrid. It is organized by RRHHDigital and has a face to face format with different conferences, discussion tables and contributions from major speakers and national or international experts. In addition, the event includes two areas: the Fernando de Rojas theater, where most of the content takes place, and the experiential area, with corners created by and for the enjoyment of the participants.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with current health measures and protocols, this event will be limited to a maximum capacity of 300 participants in person, which makes this fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit a very exclusive congress. Additionally, the conference will be televised and broadcast worldwide so that no one anywhere in the world misses a single detail of the most anticipated and disruptive event in business and HR.

A congress that counts, for another year, with EY as main sponsor, and the institutional support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors. In addition, Aon, Cigna, Hastee, Personio and The Adecco Group participate as Gold Sponsors, and Nationale-Nederlanden and Soci only as Silver Sponsors.BMW Madrides is the official vehicle for an event that has also the collaboration of companies such as Vertis, Selecta, Frutality or Barn de Salamanca, among others, Coonices the event agency and Events the official technology supplier.

Do you want to be part of the 4.0 revolution? Get your ticket now!

* You want to know more ? Access the full agenda and find out what they will be talking about at the HR Innovation Summit 2021

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric