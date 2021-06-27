Discover the keys to ensuring the success of your business

Masaaki Imai, father of the Kaizen method and founder of the Kaizen Institute, has published his new book, Strategic KAIZEN ™, which completes his trialogue on the KAIZEN ™ method and gives the keys to transform a company into an undisputed leader in its sector.

“In today’s business world, companies are invariably judged and valued based on their financial performance. But what about operations? What about wasted time and resources, inefficiencies, layoffs? how much better a business can be, ”explains Imai.

Following his successful work “Kaizen” and “Gemba Kaizen”, continuous improvement pioneer Masaaki Imai takes on the challenge of developing and executing a comprehensive KAIZEN ™ / Lean business strategy.

Reduce waste, increase efficiency to reach new heights of success

Strategic KAIZEN ™ offers a new vision of global operational management. Imai invites us not to focus, as we traditionally do, on volume and speed and to replace it with a much more efficient approach: the evaluation of flow, synchronization and leveling (FSL ™). , a unique Lean paradigm to significantly improve operational performance.

Masaaki Imai identifies the basic structure of the ideal production and operating system and applies the FSL ™ utilization process to measure operational performance and implement process improvements to increase efficiency and save resources.

Strategic KAIZEN ™ brings together numerous case studies from a wide range of companies around the world, clearly illustrating how they made the Imai approach a reality and how other companies can do the same. Masaaki Imai develops the principles he introduced in Gemba Kaizen, illustrating the different roles played by shareholders and clients, and how they fit into business transformation.

Masaaki Imai has been instrumental in creating and advancing the global movement for continuous improvement. With FSL ™, you provide the direction and guidance businesses need to reduce waste, increase efficiency and take it to new heights of success.

Strategic KAIZEN ™ is available on Amazon and in all US bookstores from June 22, 2021 and from September in European bookstores.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric