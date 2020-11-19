Discover the keys to involving employees in the organizational change management strategy

Innovate and adapt are the two most common verbs in organizations today. While transformation has always been present, the health crisis has caused this process to accelerate and as a result many entities may not be sufficiently prepared to do so in an immediate, structured and orderly manner. This context leads more and more HRDs to promote a Change Management strategy as an essential step to ensure that employees understand, accept and correctly adopt the roadmap of the new company, quickly and nimbly achieving the previously set objectives. . established. Considering the fact that currently the vast majority of models are hybrids, this process will require, more than ever, a pre-defined strategy that specifies what will change, how that process is going to be conducted and what needs to be done to make these changes. changes flow easily between different teams and departments.

Before starting it, it should be clear that change management should be applied both individually and by teams / projects. And it is that, to be successful, it is necessary to ensure that each employee realizes the importance of this new direction, feels part of the evolution of the company, adopts and develops a series of changes in his daily tasks, and finally, being able and acquiring certain capacities. Likewise, it will also be mandatory that there is an understanding between individuals, that there is a collective awareness of the new leadership, and that the team spirit is adapted to what is at hand. come. Only in this way will it be possible to carry out all the ongoing projects.

“Companies need to reinvent themselves in the new scenario and these changes require full involvement of the human factor of the company. Therefore, throughout this process, transparency and constant interaction with the team are essential for the change strategy to be successful. The more information employees have, the more the company values ​​their ideas, experience and needs, and therefore the more involved they are in the change plan, the greater the chances of success. In other words, as long as a well-structured change management procedure is followed and adapted to the current context of teleworking ”, indicates Ana Romeo, director of human resources at CignaEspay and ambassadorHumans4HealthbyCigna.

In general terms, this process should follow seven criteria:

Define what you want to change.It is essential to identify what really needs to be changed internally, analyzing, against the overall business transformation strategy, what is working and what is not. variables and statistical data that can help certify the causes that motivate this need to reinvent itself. This first phase will also serve as a basis for HRDs to get a first idea of ​​the areas and departments concerned by the change management process and on which lines of action. Define long-term solutions: Once you know what needs to change and which areas to affect, you need to identify possible solutions. How many more options to redirect what no longer works, the better. It is recommended that these are, preferably, long-term solutions, avoiding emergency actions that may have adverse side effects. In this phase, the role of the managers of each area is essential to set a definitive course and avoid future conflicts between departments and teams in the face of possible difficulties. Establish specific actions and identify the impacts at individual and team level It is necessary to define in a concrete and specific way how to deal with change, specifying the steps and actions that each employee, team and area must follow. In this sense, it will be very important to determine the impact that the new procedures will have at the individual level (skills, roles, workload, organization, resources, etc.), as well as any obstacles that may arise, to avoid surprises. and be able to answer them. At once. Segment the process and set the times. It will also be essential to mark the stages and set small objectives that complete the route until the final result. All the more so in a context marked by teleworking, where the synchronization of the rhythms of all those who participate in the process will be much more complicated. Communicate the change properly and always consider the opinions of employees. Transparency and constant contact are the most important. On the one hand, because any detail unknown to those who are part of the change, no matter how small, can generate confusion and mistrust, and on the other hand, because we will only involve employees if they have a Two-way communication channel through to be informed and give your opinion. To do this, it will be necessary to correctly convey the problem that motivates the change, to explain clearly and concisely the steps and steps that are part of the plan to be followed, and to give them the opportunity to express themselves and ” bring their point of view when designing the final roadmap. Since many employees will be working remotely, this role should be much more strengthened, by being more proactive in contact with them and by integrating their feedback on the process at all times. Define a change management team Be the main point of contact with the HR field and the person in charge of the direct or indirect allocation of responsibilities and resources. Its structure may vary, being a centralized group or one or more managers integrated within each team or zone. In addition, whether outside or within this change management group, a number of formal and informal leaders should be identified to provide support and serve as a point of contact. Enrich the process with other loyalty building actions.In a context marked by teleworking, where the constant strengthening of the link between the company and the employee is more important than ever, other initiatives focused on family reconciliation, career development should not be overlooked. , care for health and wellness, recognition of achievement or anything that makes employees feel comfortable, proud, happy and motivated to give their best, wherever they are.

In the whole of this plan, it is very important to define a series of indicators which serve to measure and monitor the effectiveness of the whole process. The fact that this is a model focused on a set of short cycles allows for almost immediate results. errors, modify actions that do not work, and therefore improve the performance of change management.

