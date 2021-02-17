Discover the latest business initiative to boost youth employment

The content of the program covers a wide range of subjects, among which the following stand out: customer service fundamentals, sales techniques, logistics, team management or business operations

Brico Depôt Iberia recruited 11 young people for paid internships in early 2021 as part of its “ Inicia-T 2020-22 ” program promoted by the company’s HRD to attract and develop young talents. The participants passed a selection process, from a total of 1110 applicants, which has been developed in different phases since October 2020.

The objective of the Brico Depôt Iberia program, present in 11 stores in Spain and Portugal, is to attract young talents and generate employment opportunities for groups with greater difficulties in accessing the labor market ( under 28), in addition to guaranteeing the promotion of Brico Depôt employees. Thus, through Inicia-T, Brico Depôt trains young profiles to become future Sector Managers in Brico Depôt Iberia centers.

The content of the program covers a wide range of topics: fundamentals of customer service, sales techniques, logistics, team management or business operations; product content such as product or aftermarket management, recycling and sustainability, assortment or price analysis, or inventory management forecasting skills and competencies in communication, leadership, customer focus or business vision.

The internship contract has an initial duration of 6 months, with 2 extensions of 6 months each, and the development program includes different phases and blocks of training, with 4 follow-up evaluations throughout the year and a half. Upon completion of the program, if there are any vacancies, the participant chooses to become Sector Head.

The 11 stores that will be part of the program are León, Viana, Zaragoza, Valladolid, Alcalá, Tarragona, Quart, Lleida, Granada, Sevilla Sur and Loures (Portugal).

