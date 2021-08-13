The world is changing: discover the most important digital trends for 2021

2021 has reached online highs in many areas unheard of before, not even in 2020 at the peak of the pandemic

BY RRHHDigital, 11:00 a.m. – August 13, 2021



In a world that continues to change rapidly, the web has carved out its fundamental space of existence by increasing the presence of its users and broadening the horizon to new dimensions. For the foreseeable future, the online sector will continue to have an increasingly strategic centrality, destined to characterize the next decade.

Meanwhile, also for this 2021, there are digital trends which are very fashionable and which continue to attract the attention of internet users. What are the main ones? The slogan is the division between the various entertainment options under this medium. The first trend is related to performance marketing. Until a few years ago we spoke of two or three players, but today the diversification of budgets is emerging to spend them on different platforms to achieve their commercial objectives. All linked to social networks, always fashionable and insensitive to the passing of time.

While Facebook is on the rise, WhatsApp, Instagram and rising star Tik Tok are nonetheless privileged and these social networks are showing tremendous growth. These are three apps designed for different purposes that, however, share immediacy and originality. It has also had a definite impact on the entertainment world: specific groups have been born in messaging apps, as well as in all other social networks. Entertainment that translates into online streaming and gaming.

The protagonists of 2020 but also of 2021 are online casinos, real stars of the pandemic period. In this sense, operators working in Spain have implemented a series of techniques to retain their customers. Among them, the possibility of testing online slot machines without and via bonuses. A strategy that can be compared to loyalty cards or the prices that many portals grant to their users. The game is now almost entirely online, but the physical world has not gone away.

The merger between physical and digital stores is indeed another trend that will now assert itself more strongly. The online platform Phygital aims to improve the customer experience by offering ever more satisfying experiences. This results in the dissemination of tools such as QR code readers or digital supermarkets, including Amazon Fresh. Thus, the sales models have changed: today we speak of pick and pay, click and collect, or even virtual in-store visits.

Two other trends to watch, which remain popular, are augmented reality and multi-channel communication. The first will aim in the years to come to reduce the distances which still exist with the real reality; the second, on the contrary, refers to a model that aims to provide personalized content according to the needs and interests of people. The ultimate goal is to connect the user to multiple platforms and put them at the center of communication, empower them and make them feel important.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric