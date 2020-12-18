Discover the most original corporate gifts for this Christmas

The highlight of this year is to show our workers that we are grateful for the work that has been accomplished this year with so many complications. Now is the time to choose the perfect Christmas present.

Do not worry! To make it easier for you, we have prepared this guide of ideas with freebies that will help you surprise all your employees and even your suppliers and customers. to whom you want to give this Christmas.

Considerations When Choosing the Perfect Gift

It takes time to find the right gift, so keep these two considerations in mind for a great Christmas.

It won’t help you choose a decent gift just when there are days left for that special date. Plan accordingly, the sooner you start dreaming about it, the better prepared you will be and the more likely you are to find what you want. Since November, many people start planning their Christmas shopping, you can find decent deals and avoid the queues and delivery delays caused by the saturation of traditional Christmas orders.

The trick is to come up with something personalized that is uniquely suited to each person. This idea is perfect for small businesses, where you can personalize a mug with everyone’s name, a mouse pad, etc.

Original gifts under 50 euros

One of the ideas that undoubtedly triumphs the most as a Christmas business gift are the Christmas bundles with Iberian wines, sweets and drinks to conquer exquisite palates.

After all, music can never be absent on Christmas. It would be a success if the best new Christmas carols performed by today’s celebrities create a rare and special Christmas atmosphere.

These are all gift ideas to make this party a success, but each has something special that will make it unique and will be remembered for a long time, and for some of them, will be greeted with appreciation.

Then we leave you more gift ideas that you might like and give you more points of view to make a success this Christmas with the corporate gift.

Flowers and flowerpots

While most citizens would like to accept a big trip to an unfamiliar place, we must also consider more conventional and ordinary people, without giving in to the urge to buy a standard gift of dedication. Giving a bouquet of flowers has been a great gift for many reasons, mainly because with it you can say a lot without needing words, but that’s something that has been lost on today.

Color collection for face mask

An adventure and a memory in one. Get in the tie-dye fashion with colorful packaging that in most cases includes: two fabric masks, different shades to color, pipettes, elastics, rubber gloves and a resealable bag to store your mask.

You can choose a corporate design and add a holiday congratulatory message, you can also put a team photo or everyone’s name. It is an inexpensive, useful business gift that you will surely hit the mark with.

Scented candles can be a good gift to light up those holidays or just enjoy a moment of relaxation. Choose a pleasant scent and personalize the design with a label congratulating Christmas or thanking the campaign.

Heated breakfast mug

At first it looks like a speckled black mug. If you loaded it up with your morning coffee, trace the night sky with clearly identifiable constellations. You can personalize each mug or choose the same design with an upbeat message to cheer you up.

Good luck in choosing your corporate gifts! Remember, a good envelope or starter box helps you score points at first glance. In addition, you can accompany a gift box with a label that makes him smile from the start.

