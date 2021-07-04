Discover the most significant news in Human Resources during the week

BY RRHHDigital, 00:20 – 04 July 2021



We review the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

The HR Innovation Summit returns with the best panel of speakers in its history

Don’t miss the best moments of the 2021 ‘Human Resources Influencers’ gala, in video!

Itxaso Larraaga (SEUR), ‘The Most Influential of Human Resources’, in Pause Café:’ People who really feel what we do, act with enthusiasm, wanting to contribute to society “

Jos Luis Talln, General Manager of Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21, in Coffee Break: “The good audience data allows us to bring forward the second season of Coffee Break to arrive in September”

The Spanish labor market is reactivating: unemployment record in June, 167,000 fewer unemployed and 233,000 job creations

