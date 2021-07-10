Discover the most striking news in Human Resources of the week

We take a look at the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

Bisila Bokoko will be at the HR Innovation Summit 2021 to talk about talent, entrepreneurship, leadership … And much more!

Interview. Nacho Villoch (BBVA), “Ms Influencer for Human Resources 2021”: “We need to maintain consistency and resilience when generating content and conversations”

Juan Verde, sustainable economy advisor to the US government: “I expect you all on September 23 at the HR Innovation Summit”

Interview. Iker Barricat, CEO of the Adecco Group, and Guillermo Pujadas, CEO of Adecco Spain for a month, are subjected to the same questionnaire: Will the answers match?

The future of work in Spain: how we are going to work, how we are going to lead, how we are going to organize ourselves and what we will need

In addition, we encourage you to follow us on our social networks:

Visit our space on Twitter.

Visit our profile on Linkedin.

Click “Like” on Facebook.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric