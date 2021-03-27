Discover the most striking news in human resources of the week

We take a look at the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

How can we be happy in our work and in our personal environment? We analyze it in the third program of “Coffee Break”

The five essential keys to strengthening the impact of in-company training on employees

The Holy Week of the closure of the perimeter will generate 88,420 jobs, 56% less than in 2019

Commitment, flexibility, strategic vision … What are the skills most in demand by companies in 2021?

Interview. Enrique Puig, Director of People and Culture at IKEA Ibrica: “Maintaining the emotional bond between employees and team leaders during childbirth was crucial”

In addition, we encourage you to follow us on our social networks:

Visit our space on Twitter.

Visit our profile on Linkedin.

Click “Like” on Facebook.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital