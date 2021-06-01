Discover the new episode of the Gates of Oblivions saga! – Old Sport Republic

On June 1st, the new episode of The Elder Scrolls Online was released, following the previous Gates of Oblivion saga, whose title is: Blackwood. The game is available on PC, Mac, and Stadia, and on consoles starting June 8th! The Episode: The Gates of Oblivion is an in-game event that introduces the new chapter, The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, which was released on June 1, 2021 on PC, Mac and Stadia and will be available on consoles on June 8 becomes. Now, in this brand new chapter called Blackwood, you can continue the saga that began with the Flames of Ambition DLC and examine a plot where all roads lead to the Deadlands. The Longhouse Emperors have made a pact with the Prince of Destruction and all of Tamriel is threatened by their ambition! So dive into the blueprints of these so-called tyrants in this new main story part of the greatest adventure of Gates of Oblivion! Enter this world, which is scattered all over the Blackwood region, fight your way into their hearts and close these mysterious Daedric doors so they don’t go up in flames all over Tamriel, PS5 and Xbox One | Series on June 8, 2021! By Pauluxxor, writing jeuxvideo.com MP