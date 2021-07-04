Discover the new intelligent working model that allows you to consolidate innovation and personal conciliation

eDreams ODIGEO, the largest online travel company in Europe and one of the largest European e-commerce companies, strengthens its flexible working policy and sets up an innovative hybrid working system designed to consolidate innovation and the personal and family reconciliation of its employees.

As a leading company in the field of technologies applied to travel, eDreams ODIGEO is constantly exploring ways to innovate in its operations. After sixteen months of interim in a 100% remote environment due to the exceptional health situation, the company decided to go further in the management of its teams and to permanently set up a totally flexible working system.

The new model, which will be applied to the workforce worldwide from September if the necessary sanitary conditions are met, allows employees to work outside the office according to their personal needs, while fostering innovation and team cohesion through certain agreed days of face-to-face work in the office.

The objective is to balance face-to-face and virtuality to avoid isolation and guarantee a healthy and motivating work environment, promoting connected environments and teamwork. All this, under a principle of transparency, flexibility and mutual trust that ensure the achievement of objectives, both at the individual level and at the level of the company, while facilitating the balance between work and personal life. eDreams ODIGEO is one of the largest e-commerce companies in Europe and has an international workforce of 46 nationalities spread across company offices in cities such as Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Porto, Paris, Milan, Hamburg or London.

Likewise, all eDreams ODIGEO offices will have renovated social spaces to promote face-to-face meetings with teams as well as innovation and group socialization sessions. In short, the company seeks to combine the best elements of all work models to ensure the best well-being of its employees and the best results for the company.

Gerrit Goedkoop, Chief Operating Officer of eDreams ODIGEO, said that “as a leading technology company in our industry, innovation is in our DNA. We are constantly innovating in all aspects of the business, and of course we also innovate in the way we work and in the management of our people and our talents. We are proud to present a pioneering work system in the industry that includes the best of each model, which guarantees the best results for the company as well as the greatest well-being of our employees.

Likewise, the head of global operations of the company explained that “our company has never been stronger, and this is in large part thanks to the efforts and involvement of our human team. month. Their commitment and dedication has been fundamental to us and to our clients. We are committed to providing them with all the tools necessary to make this new era of travel a memorable one for us and for travelers around the world.

As a technological leader in the travel industry, eDreams ODIGEO has all the necessary tools to operate successfully in the digital environment. Thanks to its cutting-edge technological approach, the company was able to guarantee throughout the pandemic that all of its operations were carried out in a flexible manner and with the highest quality standards.

DRHNumeric