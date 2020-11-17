Discover the new jury members of the 7th HRHigital Health and Business Award

Deadline closed! Monday November 16 at 11:59 p.m., the deadline for the delivery of projects for the 7th RRHHDigital Health and Company Award, the prize that recognizes the most outstanding initiatives in the field of occupational health for companies, has ended. A total of 78 projects have been received from companies such as Aon, Leroy Merlin, Lnea Directa, Securitas Direct or Damm, which will choose to succeed Orange as winners of this award.

From now on, the projects are left to the members of the jury who will be responsible for evaluating the projects received and choosing a winner. A committee of experts in HR and occupational health which continues to grow The latest are Ana Mara Domnguez, responsible for the prevention of occupational risks at Havas Media Group; Pablo Galn, Director of Human Resources, IT and Quality Systems at Canal de Isabel II; and Laura Vivanco, director of human resources and planning and development for CEMEX. Let’s learn more about their profiles:

Ana Mara Domnguez has been in charge of occupational risk prevention at Havas Media Group since last July and has over 18 years of experience in the human resources sector, particularly in PRL. This graduate in labor relations from UCLM began her professional career in companies such as Gestin Vilop, Matchmind, Telvent Outsourcing before joining Schneider Electric in 2011 to work as PRL manager. Between 2015 and 2017, she subsequently held the position, as Outsourcing Team Leader at BDO Spain. Just before arriving at Havas Group, he was head of prevention at SPP and RLL Management as HR and PRL coordinator at Equinix Itconic and then head of prevention at SPP and RRLL management at Atmira.

Pablo Galn, for his part, has been with Canal de Isabel II for over eleven years, currently as Director of Human Resources, IT and Quality Systems. Previously, he practiced as a lawyer in law firms such as Garrigues or Dikai Abogados. In addition to his university training in law, Pablo Galn has extensive experience in the field of people management and HR training in prestigious centers such as ESADE, IESE or the University of Alicante.

As in previous editions, Ana Romeo, Director of Human Resources at Cigna Espaa, will also be part of the decision-making committee for the awards. He worked for more than 14 years in private individuals and companies, after having held various positions of responsibility within the HR department. He also has 20 years of experience in human resources departments of different companies such as Blockbuster Video, Solkia (Spanish IT services company) and CGI as a senior recruiter and talent development. Ana Romeo graduated in Psychology from Complutense University of Madrid, Ana also has a Masters in Human Resources Management from ICADE and a Masters in Occupational Risk Prevention.

And we end for today with Laura Vivanco, who spent eleven years at CEMEX, as Director of Human Resources and Planning and Development. Previously, Vivanco headed the people management department of prestigious companies such as Banco Santander, Michael Page or CBRE. She holds a degree in psychology from the University of Salamanca, a Masters in Human Resources and was trained as a Labor Relations Manager at Sagardoy Abogados.

Ana Mara Domguez, Pablo Galn and Laura Vivanco join Mayte Gmez, HR Director at Electrolux Iberia, Luis de la Osa, HR Director at SPS and Health Diagnostic at Quirn Salud, and Mnica Garca Ingelmo, Benefits Manager, HR Administration and Health Labor at Orange Espaa, Ana Lpez Seisdedos, HR Director at HomeServe Espaa, Manuel Asensio, HR Director at Carlsson Wagonlit Travel, and Berta Álvarez, HR Director, Organization, Quality and Internal Communication at Euskaltel as members of the analysis committee and the best projects received.

Discover the 7th HR Digital Health and Business Award

The 7th RRHHDigital Health and Business Award, organized byRRHHDigital, is a prestigious award that recognizes the most outstanding initiatives in the field of occupational health. This 2020 edition will also have a special category dedicated to initiatives related to the coronavirus and its prevention in the work and business environment.

The 7th Health and Business Prize will be possible without the support of our sponsors Gi Group, Cigna, Gympass and BMW Madrid.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital