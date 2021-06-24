Discover the new Microsoft Store included with Windows 11

After weeks full of rumors and leaks, the big day has finally arrived. The day of the official presentation of the new Windows 11. A new operating system that represents a before and an after in Windows which arrives loaded with improvements and with a new Microsoft Store.

Although he’s been with us for a long time and his name is changing, one of Windows 10’s Achilles heels has been his app store. And not only because of the rarity of these, but also because of its many shortcomings. Lacks ranging from a fairly upgradeable interface to performance that left a lot to be desired.

Windows 11 is here, the new Microsoft Store is here

The Redmond company wants to make Windows 11 a clean slate in many ways, and its app store will be one of the things that changes completely with its new operating system. And there’s no point in renewing Windows if your app store, the place from which many of us download the tools we’ll be using, continues to drag out the mistakes of the past.

For all these reasons, this new store will offer us a completely renewed interface and a performance in line with what we expect from a company like Microsoft. This will remain a UWP app, allowing Redmond to separate OS updates at a higher improvement rate.

Improved for user and developer

The first thing we will be able to see in the new Store will be a completely renewed aesthetic, with modern WinUI controls, updated icons and new animations based on Fluent Design. A change in every way so that the user wants to access the new store in search of his favorite applications.

But the changes in the new Microsoft Store will not stay in the aesthetic section. These go much further, introducing options that make publishing their apps much more appealing to developers. Among these novelties, we can highlight the following:

Offer developers the ability to publish unpackaged Win32 applications, in .exe and .MSI formats. This results in the possibility of downloading applications from the store without altering its code. Allow them to move both their apps and updates to their own CDN. Provide developers with access to third-party commercial platforms for their applications.

This new store, which we can already see, will be available with the new Windows 11, which will officially affect all users throughout the month of October. If you want to discover all the new features of the new Windows 11, you can do so from our article. What do you think of this new store? Do you think it will be attractive to both users and developers?