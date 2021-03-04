discover the new scholarship program aimed at bridging the gender gap in ICT

Training: Learn about the new scholarship program aimed at bridging the gender gap in ICT

These scholarships, valued between € 1,000 and € 1,200 depending on the course, will be available for masters in streaming and online format starting in spring 2021 at KSchool.

BY RRHHDigital, 16:15 – 04 March 2021



KSchool, the school for internet professionals, has launched Mujeres KS, a partial scholarship program with the aim of facilitating training in new professional profiles for women from different fields.

“Over the 10 years of KSchool’s life, we have observed that, despite the fact that more and more women are choosing to train and work in the new technology sector, only 39% of our historical student body are women. Even in the most technical training, such as Big Data, this percentage drops to 3.5%. These are worrying numbers and this is why we want to do our part to put an end to this problem, ”says Alejandro Doncel, CEO of KSchool.

KSchool will offer 5 partial scholarships in each of its online masters and 3 partial scholarships in each of its streaming masters, bringing a total of nearly 50 scholarships in the editions that will take place in April. The goal is to have, by the end of 2021, more than 100 female scholarship holders spread across all training courses.

“The gender gap, combined with the difficult situation we are going through today, makes us think that now is the right time to provide this kind of help, because not only does it affect everyone economically, but it also slows the growth of women. in industry, ”adds Doncel.

To be eligible for one of these scholarships, it is necessary that applicants send their CV and a cover letter to the school through this site. Among all the candidates, and according to their value and their motivation, a jury will select the best profiles by master to grant them this assistance.

These scholarships are in addition to the help for the unemployed and people with ERTE due to Covid-19 that KSchool has been offering since the start of the year.

