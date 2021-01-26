Discover the panelists of the webinar ‘Financial health, the big concern of 2021’

LETTER SIZE

Leading HR Experts Examine Keys To Caring For Employee Financial Health

Discover the panelists of the webinar ‘Financial health, the big concern of 2021’

Next Thursday, January 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Accrual and RRHHDigital are organizing this digital meeting. HR experts from companies such as Cigna, Casual Brands Group or Seacoach, as well as CEO and founder of Devengo, Fernando Cabello-Astolfi, give us the keys to take care of the health and well-being of our employees in an economic level. Click here to register for the webinar.



BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 am – January 26, 2021



SEND YOUR COMMENT