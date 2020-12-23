Discover the path to the ‘new best’ after COVID-19 with Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a global leader in professional services offering a broad range of risk management, retirement and healthcare solutions, released the global report “Helping organizations chart a course to the new best Which presents findings and trends on how organizations have responded to the pandemic (COVID-19) to date and are adapting to prepare for other major emerging risks.

Starting in Chicago in June 2020, various business-to-business discussion coalitions under the aegis of “Work Travel and Convene” were launched in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands and Singapore, as well as in the main urban centers of Dublin, London, New York and Tokyo, including the participation of over 130 organizations from a wide range of industries. Coalitions have organized on four continents to examine issues arising from the pandemic, share key knowledge and experiences, and help develop best practices moving forward. This report is the result of months of ongoing dialogue with some of the world’s leading organizations.

“COVID-19 has fundamentally reshuffled the priorities of major public and private organizations around the world,” said Greg Case, CEO of Aon. “Our decision to bring these coalitions together was motivated by the need to develop a collaborative roadmap for making better decisions in an increasingly complex world. Rather than embracing the so-called “new normal”, this work leads our clients to define the “new best” on their own terms. “

Along with the coalition dialogue, Aon conducted a comprehensive quantitative diagnostic to address preparedness, resilience and well-being, as well as to assess priorities as the pandemic evolved. Covering more than 15 sectors and representing multinational organizations from the United States, Europe and Asia, the key findings include:

Almost 89% of companies plan to improve their wellness program to focus on the mental and emotional health well-being of their workforce in the aftermath of the pandemic. More than 84% of companies say they have strengthened their communication protocol to better respond and respond to suppliers, governments and employees during the pandemic. More than 87% of companies have deepened their relationships with major suppliers to support the process of managing and coordinating the gradual return to work.

Through the coalitions, key themes emerged by geography as participants identify priorities, develop guidelines and best practices, and chart the way forward:

Australia: Accelerating crisis resilience, building a resilient workforce in or out of the office, and caring for those affected by the COVID-19 economy. Dublin: Agility of the workforce, mental health and well-being, and the link between innovation and collaboration. London: Returning to the workplace, the future of work and the importance of data in that future. Netherlands: health and safety, enhanced connectivity to balance wear and tear and improve productivity. Singapore: Business and employee agility, the importance of culture and the future of work. United States: the role of leadership and communication, the future of work and the return to work.

The report also highlights six relevant cases of efforts to manage the consequences of the pandemic over the past nine months:

Professional services firm Accenture explores how strategic planning and integrated decision-making, with a primary focus on security, have enabled the company to evolve its response to a pandemic and adapt to changing conditions. the situation. Bord Bia, the Irish Food Authority, explains how their past experience in crisis management has enabled the organization to plan multiple scenarios and support Irish producers, farmers and businesses while fostering innovation. Science and technology company Merck KGaA has optimized its “Future of Work” program, a data-driven approach, consisting of four main guides. Real estate service provider JLL has identified the importance of networking and communication in its multifaceted response to the pandemic, leveraging its investments in technology and forging public-private partnerships that help frontline governments in their response to the pandemic. McDonald’s global restaurant chain shares how its expertise in health and safety issue management and supply chain planning, along with supporting its diverse workforce, led to the response of the company. Helle Thorning-Schmidt, former Prime Minister of Denmark, shared her early lessons from the crisis and urged the public and private sectors to find new ways to approach collaboration to better prepare for future threats.

“During this six-month dialogue, coalition participants reacted to changing expectations regarding the duration and ultimate impact of the pandemic,” added Case. Even as we release these results, new restrictions and closures are being issued amid a global race to approve and distribute a wave of promising vaccines. These realities reinforce the fact that while there may be a long way to go, there is a path to further improvements for countries, businesses and communities around the world. “

Through recent research, these Aon-led efforts have identified four central priorities for organizations that have changed after the pandemic, preparing them to accelerate innovation and face future risks: helping the underprivileged, navigating new forms. volatility, build community. a resilient workforce and rethinking access to capital. Aon took a more in-depth look at these customer needs in “Helping Customers Navigate an Increasingly Complex World,” released earlier this year.

Also, Aon’s August 2020 poll, “Are you ready for the next big threat?” asked 800 leaders and senior executives in the US, EU and UK for their perspective on the future risk of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s available here.

