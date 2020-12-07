Discover the personal and professional benefits of workspaces

Even with all the years that they have grown and developed around the world, there is evidence that there is a “special” factor that develops when working in a workspace. What makes a workspace, composed of different types of professionals from different fields, position itself as a good workplace in a common and shared environment while remaining efficient?

In the opinion of Gran Via Business & Meeting Center, a benchmark in the flexible workspace and office sector in Barcelona, ​​people who use these types of spaces see their work as ‘something important’, referring to the fact that they can fully concentrate on their work without having to worry about other factors that can condition your daily life. As explained from this business center, there are factors to take into account that allow the growth of the company:

For one, unlike a traditional office, workspaces are usually made up of a variety of different businesses and projects. Because there is little direct internal competition in the space, users feel less pressure to stand out and it allows them to strengthen themselves and work more slowly and thoughtfully on their own work identity.

On the other hand, not having regular competition in the same space makes it possible to help each other and to create synergies between companies which can increase the client portfolio, and there can be many opportunities to carry out this type of action! The variety of jobs and specialties that can be found in a workspace means that the user community has the potential to encompass professionals from so many different fields that they can provide business opportunities for others in the workplace. center.

But if for something also stands out being able to work in a flexible office space as Gran Via BC explains, it is because of personal growth which also allows:

Users have more control over the work because these spaces are accessible almost all day long throughout the work week. This way, all users can decide to have a ‘long day’ when they have a deadline or want to show progress, or they can decide to take a midday break to log out. They can choose whether they want to work in their own space to be able to concentrate, or in a common space with tables and in a different area, like the terrace of this business center in Barcelona. They may even decide to work from home, without repercussions, being able to maintain the assistance of the workspace team while meeting a family need.

“Too much autonomy can actually cripple productivity because people lack routines,” they point out from the Gran Via BC team, discussing how their years of experience allow them to see the benefits of their users. ” have a community to work in that helps them build structures and a discipline that motivates them. Thus, paradoxically, some form of limited structure allows an optimal degree of control for workers.

So what are the implications for traditional businesses? While the flexible workspace and office movement has its origins among freelancers, entrepreneurs and the tech industry, it is increasingly relevant to a wider range of people and organizations. In fact, working from a workspace can be part of a company’s strategy and can help your employees and your business to thrive.

“The combination of a well-designed work environment and a well-attended work experience by qualified professionals is part of the reasons why people who work in a shared work show high levels of performance,” they point out. Gran Via BC. From their perspective, working on a worksapce makes users feel more involved in their work and is more likely to contribute their best energies and ideas every day.

