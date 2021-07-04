Discover the professionals most requested by the Spanish in 2021

Due to the recent acceleration of the vaccination process in the country and the end of the use of masks in outdoor spaces, the newly opened summer is presented in a much more optimistic scenario than the summer season. previous. However, according to Prontopro.es, the portal that brings together the supply and demand for professional and craft work, the demand for professional services for this time of year continues to focus on healthcare and the preparation of a open space to spend the summer; since the Spaniards continue to rely on services related to home care, personal well-being or the conditioning of their outdoor spaces.

Top 5 most requested professionals this summer

According to the study by Prontopro.es, the most sought-after professionals are dermatologists, due to skin reactions that have occurred since the mandatory implantation of masks. For their part, psychologists, whose requests have multiplied since 2020, are in second place, favored by the anxiety and stress problems that many people have suffered since the start of the pandemic.

Third place is occupied by nutritionists, whose demand has increased dramatically after the weight gain that months of confinement brought many Spaniards, leading to higher rates of obesity and overweight. Personal trainers remain in fourth position, followed by professionals dedicated to garden maintenance, who occupy fifth place due to the current need to enjoy and enjoy outdoor and outdoor spaces, in a private and intimate environment. We note, however, that barbecue installers, who occupied fourth place in the ranking last year, are no longer among the five professionals most in demand for this summer.

Home care, outdoor activities and personal well-being: 3 categories of requests

According to this report, the demand for professional services for this summer can be divided into three macro categories: home care, professionals related to outdoor activities and services dedicated to personal well-being.

Thus, garden maintenance is classified as the most sought-after service within the domestic conditioning category, representing 37% of total requests in 2021. On the other hand, we observe that, within outdoor activities, 30 % of demand is concentrated on painting walls. Therefore, these services, as well as the installation of mosquito nets, are among the most demanded nationally in this category.

Psychologists, for their part, become, one year more, the professionals most requested by Spaniards in the category of personal well-being, covering 32% of requests nationwide, followed by dermatologists, with 29% of the even.

Cost guide

When calculating the average cost of each service, it is estimated that a one-hour session with a psychologist is between 40 and 100 euros, while the visit to the nutritionist would cost between 50 and 120 euros and the dermatologist between 35 and 100 euros, depending on whether it is an initial or periodic consultation. In addition, hiring the services of a personal trainer will cost on average 30 euros per hour.

Likewise, the maintenance of the garden will cost around 100 euros approximately and the mural painting service may cost between 8 and 15 euros per square meter, depending on the condition of the wall and the age of the house.

