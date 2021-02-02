Discover the program created to promote the employability of young people in companies in the hotel sector

Talento Cruzcampo, the social platform for personal and professional development promoted by the Cruzcampo Foundation, continues the #FUERZABAR hospitality industry support movement, which started last November with COVID-19. This Cruzcampo Foundation initiative aims to awaken the talent and creativity of young people to make them managers of change in a society in perpetual transformation.

Talento Cruzcampo was born with the ambition to contribute to improving the employability of young people, offering them a personal and professional learning experience supported by a large network of teachers, professionals from Heineken Spain, Fundacin CEOE, ATA Autnomos and Marcas de Restauracin. The CEAR, the Red Cross, Dircom Espaa, ESIC, the Pro-Libertas Foundation, the Valentn de Madariaga Foundation, the HumanAge Institute, the ISDI Foundation, Secot and Sputnik also collaborate. Talento Cruzcampo also offers digitally open programming for interested parties.

One of these tools is its mentoring program, the main objective of which is to connect the next generation of hoteliers with the professionals who fight every day from their companies to overcome the current challenges of the sector. De este modo, the Fundacin Cruzcampo will generate a foro nico that brinda a los participants of su plataforma social un apoyo externo y personalizado para su desarrollo integral, generando un vnculo de confianza que les permitir contar con un referente en el oficio en el que se forman currently.

Thus, talent helps talent: each mentor welcomes two young people, becoming a key figure in their learning: experience, support and motivation for the professional and personal development of these boys and girls by June.

As part of the program, mentors will teach the real functioning of a host company through a meeting plan in which they will share their personal and professional learning with the young person. With them, the Cruzcampo Talent participant will develop a transformation project for a real establishment. The aim is to apply in a practical way the knowledge acquired during your training to develop a diagnosis and a plan with recommendations for improvement for your mentor.

The young people who are part of Talento Cruzcampo are representatives of diversity, authenticity and their own accent, as well as their mentors. Part of this panel of Andalusian hotels with a recognized professional background: Juan Gmez (La Azotea and Casa Dimas, Seville), Alberto Leal (Barbulla, Marbella), Rafael Lin (Barra Baja, Seville), Conchi Inchausti (La barra) de Inchausti, Seville), Juan Manuel Ramrez (Bulevar, Crdoba), Sira Farfn (Burro Canaglia, Seville), Manuel Nieblas (Casa Marina Nieblas, Malaga), Cinta Romero (La Cochera del Abuelo, Seville), Antonio Ramn Macas (El Cerrojo) Tapas, Alosno), Lucas Berbal and Javi Padura (Every day, Seville), Alberto Soriano (Gorki, Seville), Cristbal Escalona (Malvaloca, Seville), Lu Ceballos (Martirio, Seville), Andrs Palacio (Mesn de Andrs, Fuengirola ), Fernando Martn (Milongas, Seville), Manuel Nieto (Plato-Plat), Alberto Granados (Santa Catalina Comidas, Seville), Gonzalo Jurado (Tradevo Centro, Seville), Fran Rodrguez (Velout, Seville), Manuel Garca (Venta Pelistre , Ronda), Juan Manuel Tarquini (Vinatera San Telmo, Seville) and Juan Viu (Viu, Barbate).

Young people, future agents of change in the hospitality sector

Talento Cruzcampo is an impetus for the professional and personal development of 40 young people with a lot of emphasis between 18 and 30 years old, boys and girls of different origins and of eight nationalities, determined to become agents of change in the sector of hotels, which are part of the first #FUERZABAR promotion of Talento Cruzcampo.

The program thus provides continuity and enriches the work promoted by the social movement #FUERZABAR and Aula Abierta, the free online training platform for hoteliers of the Cruzcampo Foundation.

Since November, participants have been leading an innovative program organized around three routes that promote personal growth, professional transformation and placement through transversal learning areas and specialized content.

This content goes well beyond the traditional disciplines of living room and cooking, and includes comprehensive hands-on experience. In this way, participants acquire knowledge and skills in managing the change required by the new consumer and which challenges the sector in areas such as digital transformation, process automation, environmental management of restaurants and excellence in the customer experience, as well as to diagnose and implement innovations in the most difficult areas.

Cruzcampo, through its Foundation, thus also contributes to the access to the labor market of these young people through internships in a real working environment. In this phase, participants will be able to apply everything they have learned in some of the best restaurants on the national scene, accompanied by leading hoteliers. After this internship period, young people will have access to the Fundacin Cruzcampo employment portal where they will benefit from professional advice from Talento Cruzcampo tutors to guide their career.

