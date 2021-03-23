Discover the ranking of the best companies to work for in the legal sector in 2021

Roca Junyent, CMS Albiñana & Suárez de Lezo and Garrido Abogados are among others in the ranking of the best companies to work for in the legal sector in 2021, prepared by the consultancy firm Great Place To Work®, and in collaboration with Gericó , Muro and Asociados. This certificate recognizes for the first time companies that wanted to participate in the process as exemplary workplaces, based on the perception of employees. For this first edition of 2021, 21 offices were analyzed, which involved having the opinion of 2,541 workers.

What are the best legal workplaces

In this first edition of the legal ranking of the best places to work, there are, in alphabetical order, Afiens, Alier By Grupo Atisa, Auren, Baylos, CMSAlbiñana & Suárez de Lezo, Garrido Abogados and Roca Junyent.

These firms have succeeded in involving their professionals in values, culture and mission, which means that each employee is ready to give more of themselves to carry out their work, and the promotion of work environments based on co-responsibility.

Confidence, the driving force behind excellent work

Great Place To Work® Spain has established the ranking of the best legal workplaces through a meticulous process of analysis, evaluation and certification.

For Great Place To Work®, trust is the most important principle that defines Great Places to Work and is based on management credibility, respect and how employees feel treated. Its Trust Index © or Trust Index model measures the level of trust within an organization, which reveals whether employees are aligned with company goals and identifies areas where there is a need to redefine the culture of the organization. business. Thus, Great Place To Work® helps companies achieve their business goals, creating positive work environments and increasing their business capacity.

“We are very proud of the work that the companies in this ranking have done to develop their activities with employees at the center of their strategy. They have been able to maximize the human potential of their team through effective leadership, meaningful values ​​and a culture in which all employees trust the organization ”, explains Silvia González, responsible for the legal ranking of the best places to work. job.

In addition, these offices are distinguished by the following aspects:

81% of Best Workplaces Legal employees are proud of their work, their team and their organization. 89% of its professionals say that they are treated equally regardless of their age, nationality, sex or sexual condition. 80% of employees at top companies say they can take time off work for personal reasons when they need to. 82% of professionals from the best firms consider their superiors to represent the values ​​the company pursues. And 85% say executives run the business honestly and ethically. 80% of employees say they are satisfied with their organization’s contribution to society. 70% of the employees of the best companies consider that their superiors keep them informed of important issues and changes. 77% consider that they are offered training and other means of development in order to develop professionally.

