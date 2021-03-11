Discover the ranking of the most used transfer methods last year

The hourly record of the working day remains one of the main concerns of companies.

The labor inspectorates were reactivated and with them the fines for non-correct execution. That is to say thanks to a reliable objective system which guarantees the invariability of the data.

Having assumed that it became a new obligation to be resolved, after the modification of the workers’ statute in 2019; In 2020, the law on remote work reiterates that the time that the person devotes to work must be faithfully reflected.

Over the past year, the way we work has changed dramatically.

Essentially face-to-face, we have moved on to a combination of working modalities never considered at the same time.

On site, remotely, on the move, to which we must also add time flexibility and digital disconnection.

The truth is that the reality that touches us mixes up all of the above.

Companies have had to reinvent themselves, ceasing to be so rigid in terms of hours and work center where the work activity takes place.

As a result, we get that the ranking of the most used transfer methods may not be what we expected.

Ranking of the most used transfer methods over the past year

Transfer by mobile application. Transfer by fingerprint + mobile application. File by facial recognition + mobile application. Others: Web signature and signature by phone call.

The mobile wins over a landslide. As expected, this is the most comfortable and efficient option. In addition to this method, two data must be taken into account: the ownership of the mobile and geolocation.

Second place is fingerprint clocks. Without a doubt the most reliable method that has continued to be used extensively, with the hydro-alcoholic gel nearby.

The novelty lies in the combination with mobile transfer. Very suitable for employees who come to the workplace a few hours a day or only a few days a week and finish their weekly working day at home.

The recording of time by facial recognition has been postulated as the great substitute for the fingerprint, limiting contact with surfaces. But it tends to offer more resistance from employees when they have to put on their face to log in, without always recording images, as is the case with devices created by MHP.

The fingerprint and the face are personal data, taking into account biometric data and with a specially protected data category. For this reason, it is essential to comply with the detailed specifications of the data protection and information security regulations. Often the big ones forgotten when recording the schedule.

