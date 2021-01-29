LETTER SIZE

Discover the technological skills most in demand by companies in 2021

BY RRHHDigital, 11:00 a.m. – January 29, 2021



Teleworking, hybrid working and advancing technologies in the midst of the technological age have led companies to seek to integrate profiles with extensive digital knowledge into their work team. While in the field of training, companies demand knowledge in cybersecurity, collaboration or role automation, in the case of technological skills there are several that stand out strongly in 2021, not only in Spain but also in the entire Europe. And that’s certified by Udemy for Business’s Learning Trends in the Workplace 2021 report, Udemy’s workplace learning product, which revealed the 6 training trends that will shape the environment. working this year.

Hybrid technology and self-control, two trends in the European labor market

Hybrid technology allows employees to increase their expertise. In this sense, the need for agile project management will make hybrid roles the norm for companies. Managers are already encouraging their employees to develop their expertise in more than one area related to their function. This does not mean that workers have to be experts in absolutely everything, certain specialist profiles will continue to be needed, but in most cases anyone involved in software development should expect their path to be successful. career reflects its adaptation to the changes that occur. market demands. In this way, companies that promote hybrid roles expect to see an increase in skills related to DevOps and Cloud Computing in 2021. Self-control, a skill highly valued in today’s uncertain landscape. Productivity and mental well-being are two essential characteristics of successful leadership. But studies have shown that they are important not only to leaders, but throughout the company. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) has found that depression and anxiety impact the global economy at a cost of $ 1 trillion per year in lost productivity. Additionally, another study conducted in March and April 2020 found that the mental health of nearly 42% of those surveyed had declined since the onset of COVID-19. Well-being at work is arguably more important than ever today, and fortunately, companies are striving to provide their employees with tools to manage their own well-being. This could explain why issues related to well-being and productivity – meditation, anxiety management, motivation, self-discipline, etc. – recorded an annual growth of 11,589% in Europe.

The technological skills most in demand by Spanish companies

Penetration tests. It consists of testing computer systems to assess their level of security. They seek to detect and identify any weaknesses that endanger the organization so that they can be corrected as quickly as possible. jQuery. It is an open source JavaScript library – a widely used programming language – that simplifies the development of web applications, also allowing for the addition of interactivity and visual effects. GitHub. It is one of the largest online collaborative working platforms in the world. It allows the management of technological projects and is characterized by the collaboration functions it offers, allowing any developer to upload his project and other users to work in parallel from any country. Software testing. It consists of objectively testing the software to determine the quality of the product and to detect any defects to be resolved. It is therefore an important part of the quality control process of companies. Qlik Sense. It is an advanced data visualization application. This facilitates better analysis of the same and better information management, as well as the creation of custom reports and dynamic tables.

