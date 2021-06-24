discover the ten highest rated personnel managers

LETTER SIZE

The top 10 of ‘The Most Influencers of Human Resources’: discover the ten most valued managers of people

Itxaso Larraaga, director of human resources and CSR at SEUR, was recognized as “the + influencer of human resources” in 2021, followed by Raquel Gil (Sanitas Seguros) and Joaqun Bau (BMW Ibrica). Jos Luis Risco (EY) and Juan Jos Cestero (ILUNION Hotels) completed the top 5 of this edition. Check out the list of the ten most influential professionals in the sector in 2021.



BY RRHHDigital, 01:30 – 24 June 2021



Last Wednesday, June 23, took place the award ceremony of the ‘Most Influencers of Human Resources’ during which Itxaso Larraaga, Director of People and CSR of SEUR was recognized as’ The + Influencers of Resources Human ‘followed by Raquel Gil, Director of Human Resources at Sanitas Seguros and Joaqun Bau, Director of Human Resources at BMW Ibrica.

The gala also revealed the names of the top 10 most influential in HR. The aforementioned Itxaso Larraaga, Raquel Gil and Joaqun Bau were joined by seven other people managers, leaders in the HR industry, who have distinguished themselves through their work, leadership and influence in the HR world. We have discovered the top 10 of ‘The Most Influencers of Human Resources’:

Itxaso Larraaga, Director of Human Resources and CSR of SEUR Raquel Gil, Director of Human Resources of Sanitas Seguros Joaqun Bau, Director of Human Resources of BMW Ibrica Jos Luis Risco, Talent Partner / PAS EY Spain Juan Jos Cestero, Director of Human Resources and Development of Talent at ILUNION Hotels Jorge Calvio, Chief People Officer of Allfunds Bank Manuel Alejandre, HR Director of Procer & Gamble in Spain and Portugal Mara Snchez, Director of People, Quality and CSR at IFEMA Antonio Prez, General Secretary by FETICO lvaro Vzquez, Director of People Management Securitas Direct

The seventh edition of ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources’ is sponsored by Aon, BMW Madrid, Cobee, DKV, EF Corporate Solutions, Gympass, Infojobs, Koppen Executive, The Adecco GroupyWagestream. It also benefits from the institutional support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric

SEND YOUR COMMENT