Discover the trends and challenges facing HR, from the hand of Telefnica Empresas

The pandemic has caused significant changes in the behavior of people and organizations. Work models are evolving and have put people and employees at the center of the transformation. This opens up new challenges in the areas of human resources which are becoming the engine of change to meet the new needs of its employees, needs fundamentally oriented towards teleworking and the cloud, company training and their health and well-being.

But what challenges do organizations face in this landscape of change and uncertainty? How to deal with the digitization of HR departments and guarantee the well-being of our employees?

To answer these questions, Telefnica Empresas organized a free online event on March 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. where it is intended to raise awareness and promote the latest trends and challenges in the areas of human resources in people management, sharing experiences and lessons from recognized experts.

Custodia Cabanas, Director of the Human Resources and Organizational Behavior Directorate of the Instituto de Empresa, will be the moderator of this virtual meeting and Marta Machicot, General Director of People (CPO) of Telefnica SA, as well as Raquel Fernndez Len, Director people from Telefnica Espaa, will be in charge of opening the event.

Speakers attending the event include: Mr. Jos Martn, Managing Director of ManpowerGroup ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions; Dante Cacciatore, Director of Culture and Digitization at People of Telefnica Espaa; Javier Martn, director of human resources at Google Spain; Beln Espejo, Digital Consultant Employee at Telefnica Empresas; Juan Carlos Cubeiro, international expert in leadership and transformation; Concepcin Martn, President of AESPLA; Jaime Del Barrio, president of the Association for Digital Health; Rafael Gotsen, Doctor of Medicine Teladoc Health International; Sergio Fernndez, responsible for eHealth activities at Telefnica Empresas; Mario Alonso Puig, President of the Center for Health, Welfare and Happiness of the Instituto de Empresas; and Agustn Crdenas, Director of Business Transformation of Telefnica Empresas.

Do you want to know more? Don’t miss the free digital event organized by Telefnica Empresas, on March 25 from 9:30 am to 11 am.

