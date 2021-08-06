Discovery of an exoplanet: Exoplanet discovered with the possibility of surface water

Washington

Scientists have given the hope of life from water on a rocky planet 35 light years from Earth. New research indicates that the planet found in the constellation Volans is so far away from its star that the temperature can stay high enough and water can flow to the surface. There is also another planet in this system, which was discovered by the TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) of the US space agency NASA.

According to the Daily Star report, this L 98-59 system would be the first other than Earth and Venus, which is at such a distance from its star that life may be possible there. In fact, due to the temperature, water can be present on the surface here. Professor Maria Osorio of the Center for Astrobiology in Madrid claims that the atmospheres of the planets present in this area can support life and also provide protection.

The first three other inner planets have been discovered. Two are dry while one has 30% water but the water above is hotter. This study was carried out on the basis of data obtained from the Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the European Space Observatory in Chile. It has been discovered that these exoplanets also resemble planets like Earth, Venus, Mercury, and Mars.

It is believed that on all three planets there may be water inside or in the atmosphere, while there is a possibility of water on the surface of the fourth. This study also found that the innermost planet has half the mass of Venus and is the lightest planet measured by the radial velocity technique.

Its mass was calculated based on the movement of the star. This is due to the gravity of its orbiting planets and is calculated based on the difference in light emitted by other stars.

