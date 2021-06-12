Discovery of the blue whale: new population of pygmy blue whales in the Indian Ocean

canberra

In the search for an underwater atomic bomb, another treasure was found. Scientists have discovered a new population of pygmy blue whales in the Indian Ocean. Despite its size, this population has gone undetectable for decades. Studying underwater acoustic data using the Atomic Bomb Detection Network uncovered a unique “melody” that scientists had never heard before.

difficult marine life study

The pygmy blue vole (Balaenoptera musculus brevicauda) reaches a maximum length of 24 m and is a subspecies of the blue vole. This new population is called Shagos. They were found in the Indian Ocean near the archipelago of the same name. Tracy Rodgers, a marine ecologist at the University of New South Wales in Australia, told Live Science the lost population of the larger animal is wanted. This shows how difficult it is to study marine life.

hard to find

At the same time, according to Immanuel Leroy, a postdoctoral fellow at UNSW itself, it is very difficult to find Blue Wales. They were on the verge of extinction due to the Vail fish hunt and again their population is growing very slowly. Their population was once around 3.5 lakh in the southern hemisphere, which is now between 5 and 10. The remaining fish do not live together in large numbers, so they are difficult to find in the vast oceans.

Bomb detection aid

According to Leroy, acoustic monitoring is a good way to find them. Recording is done in different parts of the ocean using hydrophones. There are limited scientific acoustic network configurations, particularly in the Indian Ocean. So the team took the help of an atomic bomb detection detector. With the help of a detector from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, which searches for illegal bombs, voice data in the Indian Ocean was collected.

different song pattern

Rodgers says CTBTO data is an international capital. By analyzing this data, such a whale song was found that had never been heard before. Leroy pointed out that the same pattern is repeated over and over again in the songs of the blue calf, but each subspecies has a song. The song of this pygmy population is divided into three parts. The first part is a bit complicated and the last two are basic. On this basis, the researchers believe that there is no well but the entire population. We do not yet know what their total number is.