discovery of the zealand mainland: a zealand satellite helps locate the lost continent that the dutch sailor abel tasman had written about it

So far we have been taught in geography and geology books that there are 7 continents in total on the earth, but now there is a big revelation about this from satellite images. These images showed that there are not seven but a total of 8 continents on earth. The eighth continent is close to New Zealand and 94 percent is submerged under the sea. After this discovery, it is now believed that Dutch explorer Abel Tasman was right. He declared in 1642 that there is a vast continent in the southern hemisphere and he pledged to find it. All about this eighth continent of Earth and its relationship with India …

Scientists discovered ‘Zealandia’ this way after 375 years

Dutch explorer Abel did not realize that this eighth continent was 94% underwater. In 1995, American geologist Bruce Luyendak again referred to the area around New Zealand as a continent and named it “Zeelandia”. Subsequently, the US Department of the Geological Survey conducted research that included internal images of the Earth’s surface. They separated the continental crust and the oceanic crust using satellite cameras and identified tectonic plates. Satellite data has been used in this technique. With the help of this technique, it can also be used to track even small changes in gravity in different layers of the earth for the measurement of the sea surface. When the scientists combined this data, the shape of Zealandia has clearly emerged. The continent of Zealandia was as large as the Australian continent, occupying 5 percent of the total land area of ​​the Gondwana continent.

The ‘continent of Zealand’ had a deep connection with India

The US Department of Geology said in its report that Zeelandia is similar to India in terms of area, which is part of the vast continent of Gondwana. At that time, India, Australia, Antarctica, Africa and South America were part of the Gondwana continent. He said Zealandia is the youngest, thinnest and most submerged underwater. There is a dispute among scientists over what should be the definition of a continent. The general opinion is that it is necessary to have these characteristics within a continent … 1-continent rising above sea level, 2-silicic, metamorphic, sedimentary three types of rocks are present, terrestrial compared to layer 3-marine The crust is thick, 4-is a hypothetical area that extends over a large board and its shape is separated from the sea. According to the American Geological Survey, the first three points are the determining elements of the crust of a continent and many books and journals of geology contain detailed information on this subject. From our understanding, there has never been any discussion of the size of a third point continental layer which is to be called a continent.

Abel Tasman claimed to have found ‘Zeelandia’

Experts said this was likely due to the fact that the names of the six geological subcontinents Eurasia, Africa, North America, South America, Antarctica and Australia were all sufficient to describe the continental crust. The American Geological Survey declared the significance of its discovery in these terms: “The classification of the name Zealandia is more than adding an additional name to the list. This subcontinent can be largely submerged, but can be important for those seeking to understand geology who want to know the relationship and distribution of the layers of the continent. Abel Tasman is said to have left Jakarta, Indonesia on August 14, 1642. He went west first, then south, then east and eventually his journey ended on the southern island of New Zealand. When he arrived on the South Island, he had an argument with the locals. Four Europeans were killed there. Tasman then returned but believed he had discovered a large southern subcontinent. The island was later called Terra Australis.