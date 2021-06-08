Discussion on major political change in Jammu Kashmir between Manoj Sinha and Amit Shah Pakistan Furious

Strong points:

Meeting between Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of Interior Amit Shah After this meeting, there was a wave of major political changes in the territory of the Union.

After the meeting between Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Home Secretary Amit Shah, the wave of major political changes intensified in this Union territory. It is claimed that by re-dividing Jammu and Kashmir, many changes can be made, including the status of a full state in Jammu. Now Pakistan’s foreign ministry has flamed over these talks.

Pakistan has expressed serious concern over alleged administrative and demographic changes from India to Jammu and Kashmir. Reacting to reports of an alleged repartition in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafiz Chaudhry said such a change would have no legal effect. The Pakistani spokesman said India had violated international laws by taking unilateral and illegal measures in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talks if a roadmap is given to restore Article 370: Imran

Zahid Hafiz said India cannot change the contested status of Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, he cannot force the Kashmiri people and Pakistan to accept illegal consequences. Pakistan will continue to strongly oppose any attempt to change India’s demographic structure and status in Kashmir. Pakistan’s statement comes at a time when its Prime Minister Imran Khan is pleading for talks with India over Kashmir.

Nowadays, whenever Imran Khan gets a chance to speak, regardless of the context, he definitely brings up relations with India and Kashmir. Even after a meeting with the president of Tajikistan, who arrived in Islamabad two days ago, Imran was quick to discuss with India. Now in a conversation with the Reuters news agency, he has also said he is ready to hold talks if India reinstates Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, India has made it clear that there will be no talks until Pakistan stops terrorism.

Offer to negotiate with condition

On the question posed in the talks with India, Imran said that if there is a roadmap, then yes, we will talk. Previously, Imran Khan and several leaders of his government said that before starting the process of normalizing relations with India, it will have to return the abolished status of Kashmir in 2019. At the same time, if this condition of the Pakistan is seen from India’s point of view, it seems impossible at the moment.

Imran wants article 370 back

Earlier on August 5, 2019, India had abolished Articles 370 and 35A applicable to Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, the Constitution and laws of India have been fully implemented in this state. Not only that, the government of India, dividing Jammu and Kashmir into two parts, abolished the status of the state and made it a Union territory. Angered by this decision, the Pakistani government had withdrawn its ambassador by stopping bilateral trade with India.